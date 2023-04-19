Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge: All tasks and rewards

The developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have tasked the community with a set of challenges, promising exclusive rewards upon completion. Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update is in full swing, with players everywhere completing the new quests, uncovering the mystery of the Orange Potato, and sailing through the Star Path. Now, a new challenge has arrived, leaving many players rushing to help complete the tasks so they too can grab the exclusive rewards.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge gives each player the chance to win some exciting rewards if they complete the tasks as a team. So, with the rewards at stake, here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge, as well as how you can take part.

Contents

What is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge?

Disney / Gameloft The Disney Parks Star Path will be your ticket to completing these challenges.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge is a new element for this cozy game. Gameloft have challenged players to spruce up their Valleys with items from the new Star Path and more, promising some exclusive free rewards upon completion.

However, rather than rewarding the player for completing the quests, you must rely on the community to help, with the rewards only coming once a certain number of challenges have been completed.

The Community Challenge only lasts a short while and tasks players with placing certain items in their Valley to help win those rewards.

When does the Community Challenge end?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge will end on May 31, 2023, meaning players have plenty of time to get the rewards they really want.

The Community Challenge began on March 12, allowing all players well over a month to complete their challenges.

All tasks and rewards in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community Challenge

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive The challenges may seem huge but the community is already flying through them.

To help the community complete these tasks we recommend heading through the Star Path to unlock the Balloons, Trashcans, Styles, and Attractions. Alternatively, there is a code you can put in to unlock a Trashcan for free, you can find it here.

As of April 19, 2023, the community has completed the Most Poppin’ Park challenge, meaning the reward will be in your mailbox.

Task Name How to complete it Reward Most Poppin’ Park Place 300k Park Balloons: Place balloons from the new Star Path Crafted Balloon Decor Pack Cleanest Park Place 350k Trashcans: Place at least one trash receptacle Crafted Road & Fencing Pack Greenest Park Place 400k Topiaries: Place at least a few Topiary’s Flower Pack Most Stylish Park Unlock 450k Disney Park Dream Styles: Unlock a Dream Style for Donald of Goofy Iron and Dark Wood Pack Most Amusing Park Place 600k Disney Park Attractions: Have at least one attraction placed Mystery Disney Parks Item

That’s everything you need to know about the Community Challenge. While working to play your part, be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

