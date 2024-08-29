Dino Crisis creator says there’s “no space” for the franchise today

Original creator Shinji Mikami has given his thoughts on whether a Dino Crisis remake would work in the modern gaming landscape.

In an interview with Eurogamer at Gamescom 2024, the veteran developer said he doesn’t “feel like there’s a whole lot of space” for a Dino Crisis reboot today and feels like this is due to the success of the Monster Hunter franchise.

While Mikami was surprised by the love many fans still hold for the series, he expressed concern that Monster Hunter monopolizes dinosaurs in gaming. He said, “The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that’s been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years.”

Capcom T-rex encounters in Dino Crisis were terrifying.

“So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don’t really feel like there’s a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it is surprising.”

Mikami did concede that Dino Crisis and Monster Hunter are two very different genres, so coexistence wasn’t completely out of the question, saying, “The concept is pretty different from that of Dino Crisis.”

Capcom owns both franchises with Mikami working elsewhere in 2024, meaning even if the company did remake Dino Crisis, it likely wouldn’t be Mikami at the helm of the project. The same was true of the Resident Evil 2 and 4 remakes, of which Mikami was the mastermind behind the original releases, but not the remakes.

As Capcom will eventually run out of Resident Evil games to remake, a Dino Crisis remake could one day be a reality, especially if it uses the current Resident Evil remakes as a template. After all, the original used the original Resident Evil engine as a basis for its gameplay in 1999.