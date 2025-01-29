Dino Crisis coming to GOG shows the series isn’t extinct

Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are coming to GOG on PC, breathing life into the ancient franchise. Could this be a sign that Capcom is once again thinking about the series?

GOG has announced that both Dino Crisis games from the PS1 era are returning on PC and will both be fully playable. These versions aren’t full remasters, but will likely be slightly more polished than the original games way back on the PlayStation. The original Xbox Dino Crisis 3, however, has been left in the past where it belongs.

Article continues after ad

When Capcom developed Dino Crisis it’s fair to say that the first two games were essentially old-school Resident Evil but switching out zombies and blobby monsters with velociraptors and T-Rexes. While it was derivative, even in 2025, there’s still a lot of love for the series, and we’ve even argued the case for a Dino Crisis remake.

Could a Dini Crisis reboot be coming?

When Capcom once again started remaking Resident Evil games from the PS1 era, many suspected that Dino Crisis could also receive this treatment once they ran out of Resi games. So far, Capcom has remade RE1, 2, 3, and 4, but they could still choose to remake Code Veronica, RE Zero, and RE5 before they fully run out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, releasing the games on GOG could be Capcom testing the water when it comes to Dino Crisis, as they must be well aware that there’s only a finite number of Resident Evil games left to remake. Capcom is also rebooting Onimusha in 2025, this too features survival horror elements and could serve as a sign that the company is open to resurrecting long-dead franchises.

Both these things should give fans of dinosaur games and survival horror hope that Capcom has not forgotten about Dino Crisis. Should Onimusha do well, and the company finally starts running out of Resident Evil games – they could start digging Dino Crisis out of its amber to terrify a new generation.