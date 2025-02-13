Digimon Story Time Stranger: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Digimon Story Time Stranger is the next entry in the Digimon games series of RPGs and the follow-up to Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory.

Time Stranger is the next adventure in the Digimon Story continuity of games, following on from Cyber Sleuth and its sequel rather than being the next chapter in the Digimon World series. However, both sub-franchises are still part of the overall Digimon game series.

Revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play, Digimon Story Time Stranger showed off some new gameplay and looks to be set in a much bigger world than a Digimon game has ever had before. Here’s everything we know about it in one place.

Bandai Namco Digimon Story Time Stranger’s world looks like the biggest one so far in the franchise.

No, Digimon Story Time Stranger does not currently have a release date.

However, it has been confirmed to be released in 2025.

What platforms will Digimon Story Time Stranger be on?

The studio has confirmed that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

There’s been no word on a Nintendo Switch 1 or 2 release.

Trailers

The premiere trailer was revealed at Sony’s 2025 State of Play and showed off a small amount of gameplay:

Story and setting

We don’t know much about the game’s story as of yet, but Digimon Story Time Stranger definitely has a similar vibe to the Cyber Sleuth games. The trailer reveals that the characters must use their Digimon to prevent an “apocalypse in two parallel worlds”, likely referring to the Digital World and our own.

The game also looks like it’ll be borrowing from the Digimon World series, most notably, Next Order which set the series in an open world for the first time. A playable character can be seen riding a Gabumon across some colorful terrain, suggesting that this may be a mode of travel in Time Stranger.

The title also implies time travel will be involved, which will possibly be used to defeat this game’s threat, as well as time being used as a weapon by them.

