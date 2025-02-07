While the dice mini-game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 certainly looks quite complicated on paper, it’s far simpler than you’d first think. Here’s our comprehensive guide on how it all works and how you can master it in no time.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (KDC2) is one heck of a meaty RPG. You can take the experience in any which direction you choose, venturing off on multiple-hour tangents, befriending dogs, and stinking it up around camp, but regardless of your playstyle, there are a few constants.

Article continues after ad

One such constant is the presence of mini-games throughout. Along your travels, you’ll eventually run into all sorts of unique townsfolk and wanderers looking to test your skills. Chief among these challenges is the dice mini-game.

Although you stumble upon this one quite early into KDC2, it can look rather daunting at first glance. With so many combinations and nitty gritty rules to remember, you wouldn’t be alone in struggling to wrap your head around it. But fear not, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown on how it plays and how you can get a step ahead of the competition sitting across from you.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How the dice mini-game works in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you’ve ever played Yahtzee, you’ll feel mostly at home with the dice mini-game in KDC2. For those unfamiliar, here’s the basics.

Players take turns placing six dice inside of a cup. All six dice are then rolled out onto the table and your goal is to make combinations.

You can put aside any number of dice for said combinations, choosing whether to roll again or stick with what you’ve already got.

Article continues after ad

Combinations here couldn’t be more simple. You can roll three, four, five, or six of any kind, there’s also small and large straights, and even just rolling a one or a five nets you a small amount of points.

The bigger and bolder your combination, the more points you’ll earn.

warhorse studios The dice mini-game is all about knowing when to hold and when to fold, saving your combinations or going for more.

The twist here in KDC2, however, is in terms of how points are accumulated. After your first roll, you can choose to set aside any number of dice and roll again, or you can simply end your turn there and hand it over to your opponent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Should you end the turn, points from any combinations on the table are added to your score permanently. But if you decide to roll again, points from existing combinations are only temporary. If the next roll doesn’t bring about any new combinations, you go bust and lose all of your points for that round.

For instance, say in your first roll, you get a three-of-a-kind. If you set that aside and then roll the remaining three dice, you need to get another three-of-a-kind in order to get any points for the round. Fail to do so and you go bust, that initial three-of-a-kind no longer counts. You always have to be able to make a combination from any roll.

Article continues after ad

All Dice combinations

Below is a look at every possible combination in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s dice mini-game, along with the points they award.

Combination Score 1 100 5 50 1-2-3-4-5 500 2-3-4-5-6 750 1-2-3-4-5-6 1,500 1-1-1 1,000 2-2-2 200 3-3-3 300 4-4-4 400 5-5-5 500 6-6-6 600 1-1-1-1 2,000 2-2-2-2 400 3-3-3-3 600 4-4-4-4 800 5-5-5-5 1,000 6-6-6-6 1,200 1-1-1-1-1 4,000 2-2-2-2-2 800 3-3-3-3-3 1,200 4-4-4-4-4 1,600 5-5-5-5-5 2,000 6-6-6-6-6 2,400 1-1-1-1-1-1 8,000 2-2-2-2-2-2 1,600 3-3-3-3-3-3 2,400 4-4-4-4-4-4 3,200 5-5-5-5-5-5 4,000 6-6-6-6-6-6 4,800

Badges

Spicing things up a bit are Badges, unique collectibles found throughout KDC2. Most often, you’ll be able to grab these at traders throughout the map, but they can occasionally be looted or found as quest rewards.

Article continues after ad

Badges come in Tin, Silver, and Gold rarity, but they’re not necessarily yours forever. If you lose a game of dice while a badge is in play, not only do you lose your bet, but the badge as well. It’s a high-risk scenario, but the benefits of high-tier badges are often game-changers well worth considering.

Article continues after ad

For instance, there’s the Gold badge of might that lets you add extra dice to your rolls, then there’s the Gold Empror’s badge that triples the points for a three-of-a-kind with ones. As you can see, they’re quite effective.

Below is the full look at every Badge in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Badge Name Ability Doppelganger’s Badge Tin: Doubles the points of your last throw. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Can be used twice per game.

Gold: Can be used thrice per game. Badge of Headstart Tin: You gain a small point headstart at the start of the game.

Silver: Moderate headstart

Gold: Large headstart Badge of Defence Tin: Cancels the effects of your opponent’s Tin badges.

Silver: Cancels Silver badges

Gold: Cancels Gold badges Badge of Fortune Tin: Allows you to roll one die again. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Roll up to two dice again.

Gold: Roll up to three dice again Badge of Might Tin: Allows you to add one extra die to your throw. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Can be used twice per game.

Gold: Can be used thrice per game. Badge of Transmutation Tin: After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 3. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Change a die of your choosing to a 5.

Gold: Change a die of your choosing to a 1. Carpenter’s, Executioner’s, & Priest’s Badge of Advantage Tin: The combination of 3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Cut. Can be used repeatedly.

Silver: Combination of 4+5+6 is called the Gallows.

Gold: Combination of 1+3+5 is called the Eye. Warlord’s Badge Tin: You gain 25% more points for this turn. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Gain 50% more points this turn. Can be used twice per game.

Gold: Gain double points for this turn. Can be used once per game. Badge of Resurrection Tin: After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used once per game.

Silver: Can be used twice per game.

Gold: Can be used thrice per game. Swap-out Badge Silver: After your throw, you can roll a die of your choosing again. Can be used once per game.

Gold: You can roll two die of your choosing again. Silver King’s Badge The badge of the rightful king of the birds allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game. Gold Emperor’s Badge Triples the points gained for 1+1+1 combination. Can be used repeatedly. Gold Wedding Badge A memento of Agnes and Olda’s big day. Allows you to throw up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.

So there you have it, the full rundown on everything there is to know about the dice mini-game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. While you’re here, check out the best mods to use as well as how to get money fast and the silver axe to make things easier in your playthrough.

Article continues after ad