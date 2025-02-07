Diablo 4’s “incredibly dumb” Lilith boss is still tormenting players in Season 7

The Lilith boss battle contains instakill moves that can ruin your day, no matter how powerful you become or how much you grind.

As the main antagonist of the game, at least before her demonic dad returned, Lilith was Diablo 4’s final boss. The Blessed Mother was originally fought at the end of the base game’s campaign before Vessel of Hatred begins. The battle was controversial for not only including pitfall mechanics but also an instakill move that requires players to walk carefully to avoid it.

Article continues after ad

This annoyed some fans, not only because moves like that are always frustrating, but because it makes the power of a character utterly pointless. However, defeating Lilith in the campaign doesn’t end this menace. You see, Diablo 4 also contains “Echoes” or Uber bosses that are essentially much more powerful versions of previous enemies who can be fought in endgame for great rewards.

Article continues after ad

The only problem is, the Echoe of Lilith boss battle also contains her annoying instakill move. This means that no matter how much a player grinds, and regardless of how godlike they become in terms of power, simply walking slowly in the wrong direction for a couple of steps can bring the battle to an ignominious and frustrating end.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Uber Lilith can ruin your day with just one attack.

The Walking Death

In Season 7 Uber Lilith can be a source of super powerful loot drops, but it means players need to avoid her instakill moves, not to mention the pitfalls she creates that also lead to instant death. Reddit user woolfromthebogs complained that the mechanic, with something as simple as walking is a deciding factor in an uber boss fight.

They said, “Just still can’t believe how incredibly dumb it is that defeating torment Lillith is all about walking correctly.”

Article continues after ad

Others agreed, with one replying, “This is what bothers me the most. How is it on super-duper easy mode that you can sneeze on the boss, 1 shot her, then spend about 5 min running from flying death skulls that move faster than you and have to learn timings from being 1 shot. It literally makes no sense.”

Article continues after ad

And, “This right here. The only way I learned how to do the fight was when we had the broken potions that cranked our HP up by 10000% or whatever. I was finally able to survive the “walking phase” long enough to learn what was happening. Finally (sort of) made sense.”

Article continues after ad

Others were more blasé, contributing to the conversation with comments like, “Isn’t that literally all “hard bosses” ever?” While some disagreed completely.

One said, “I’ll have to disagree. I was playing a non-meta build a few seasons ago and decided to kill her for the first time with zero prior experience. Learning the mechanics and patterns took a good few hours and felt very satisfying when I finally got her down. You can’t say she’s the worst, when the alternative is chaining 50 uber bosses in a meatgrinder.”

Article continues after ad

While instakills will always be seen as cheap in games, there is still an argument that avoiding them makes you a better player. However, the fact that they negate all your hard work before a powerful boss fight will always make them a controversial topic.