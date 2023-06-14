Diablo 4 walkthrough: best builds, quest guides, locations, tips, and more
Diablo 4 is out in the wild from Blizzard, and if you’re stuck on a certain quest, need to find a specific location, or just want advice on the best builds in the game, you’ve come to the right place.
The latest chapter in the Diablo saga features deep character development, replayable procedural dungeons, and loot-focused equipment building. With this in mind, it’s certainly possible you’ll need a bit of a boost to help you succeed in the terrifying world of Sanctuary.
If you’re looking for some tips on how to survive, want to know the best builds to use, or simply need to solve a specific problem with the game; here are all our Diablo 4 guides.
Diablo 4 walkthrough: quests and game length
There are many quests in Diablo 4 and plenty of ways to complete them. Here’s what we can tell you about the game’s length as well as the many quests you’ll be able to complete.
- Mission list: Main story & Priority quests
- How many Acts does Diablo 4 have?
- How long is the campaign? Game length revealed
- How to complete Secret of the Spring quest
- How to complete Keeping the Old Traditions quest
Diablo 4 walkthrough: leveling and class guides
Having the best builds in Diablo 4 will give you a further edge during the game’s boss and combat stages. While the game gives you a huge amount of freedom to design this build how you want, we have a few pointers that will help you survive.
- Tier list: Best PvE builds for leveling & endgame
- Best Sorcerer build for leveling & endgame
- Best Rogue build for leveling & endgame
- Best Necromancer build for leveling & endgame
- Best Barbarian build for leveling & endgame
- What is the max level in Diablo 4?
- Fastest ways to get XP & level up
- Best way to make money
- When is Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards
Diablo 4 walkthrough: locations and items
It’s not just enough to have a powerful character level. You’ll also need to visit certain locations and find specific items to make your character stronger. Here are our guides to help you find the right tool for the job.
- Mounts: How to get a horse
- Abstruse Sigils: Where to get & how to upgrade legendary jewelry
- Where to find Whispering Keys for Silent Chests
- What are Strongholds?
- All Stronghold Locations
- All Altar of Lilith statues in Fractured Peaks
- Purveyor of Curiosities: All Locations
Diablo 4 bosses
One of Diablo’s biggest challenges comes in its expansive boss fights. You’re going to need the best of the best builds in order to beat them. But if you’re struggling with one of these, we’ve got you covered.
- Everything we know about World Boss spawn times, locations & more
- Lilith Boss Guide: How to beat all her stages
Diablo 4 How To Guides
On the other hand, sometimes there are moments when you just really need to figure out how to do something in the game. We’ve also got a large amount of how to guides that will help you out if you’re stuck on a particular part of Diablo 4.
- How to save
- How to uninstall on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
- How to use emotes
- How to swap weapons
- How to fast travel: Waypoints & town portal explained
- How to repair your damaged armor & weapons
- How to upgrade healing potion
- Salvage system explained
- All Gems: Types, effects, costs, more
- Necromancer Golems: How to summon, abilities, types & more
- Twitch Drops: How to get Primal Instinct Mount
Diablo 4 lore
One of the most interesting parts of the Diablo series for players is its extensive lore and story. In Diablo 4, lots of new characters and world details are introduced, making it a great entry in the series for those wanting more lore to read about.
- Who are the Prime Evils? Diablo, Baal & Mephisto explained
- Who is Rathma the first Necromancer?
- Diablo 4: Who is Lorath Nahr?
- Who is Lilith?
- Who is Tyrael?
- Who is the Angel Inarius?
- Ending explained & what could happen next
Those are all our Diablo 4 guides to help you survive your journey in Sanctuary! For all the latest news on the game, make sure to check out our home page.