Diablo 4 Slay Ride to Hell holiday event leaked: Start date, rewards, more

After complaints about the lack of a Diablo 4 holiday event, PlayStation players have started receiving notifications about something called Slay Ride to Hell. Here’s what we know.

Diablo 4 is well into its sixth seasonal content update; the Season of Hatred Rising. Having launched alongside the Vessel of Hatred in October, the Season is currently in its winding down phase with many players having maxed out their reputation with the Zakarum Remnants and downing more Realmwalkers than they thought possible.

The recent launch of Path of Exile 2’s early access has Diablo 4 players feeling a little left out as ARPG fans flock to the competitor. The seeming lack of any holiday-themed events to spice things up had been a major complaint on the game’s Subreddit.

Worry not. PlayStation players have started receiving notifications about the Slay Ride to Hell holiday event for Diablo 4. This information comes before any official announcement from Blizzard but there are some details to be gleaned from the notification.

While Blizzard has yet to announce or confirm anything related to the event, PlayStation notifications regarding Diablo 4’s Slay Ride to Hell suggest the event will run from December 17, 2024, until December 21, 2024.

The notifications in the PlayStation store also give a start time of 1 PM but do not specify a time zone. It should be noted that without any official confirmation, this information needs to be taken with a healthy heaping of salt.

Diablo 4 Slay Ride to Hell holiday event details

Details on rewards and what the Slay Ride to Hell holiday event will entail are sparse at the moment because we only have a single image to go off. It looks as if Diablo 4 will continue the trend of Treasure Goblins bombarding sanctuary.

Given the Christmas theme and the gift-giving nature of that holiday, it makes sense. Whether or not it will differ greatly from the beloved March of the Goblins event from earlier in 2024 is still up in the air at the moment.

The image also shows off a mount and barding based on a Reindeer, albeit with a very Diablo 4 twist to it. Most Diablo 4 holiday events like the Meat or Treat Halloween event come with time-limited rewards or tiered rewards that you can exchange event-themed currency for.

Blizzard Entertainment If we see as many Treasure Goblins as the last event, players should be very pleased.

That’s all we know about Diablo 4’s Slay Ride to Hell holiday event at the moment. Given that it’s only a leak for now, more information should come from Blizzard and we’ll be sure to update this guide with more concrete details when they emerge.