Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass: Tiers, rewards, price, more

Every new Season of Diablo 4 brings a new Battle Pass to grind. Here’s everything we know about the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass including pricing, rewards, and more.

The Season of Hated Rising is winding down and we’re gearing up for the next major content update for Diablo 4. The Season of Witchcraft adds a tonne of new buffs and some intriguing Powers of Witchcraft as a seasonal mechanic.

We’ve talked about the need for these new augments to outdo Season 2’s Vampire Powers and based on what’s been shown off during the Season 7 Campfire Chat, they might just hit the mark. Of course, augments to the gameplay are all well and good but what about new offerings for those of us who love shiny things?

Article continues after ad

One of the most exciting things about a new season of Diablo 4 is the new rewards on offer. So, below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Season 7 Battle Pass gives you the Dragon Horse you didn’t know you needed.

Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass price

As with its previous counterparts, the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass is separated into three different pricing options. The Free Battle Pass is automatically available to every player and will begin filling the moment you start doing activities in the Season of Hatred Rising.

Article continues after ad

The Premium Battle Pass costs players $10 USD and includes all the rewards of the Free Battle Pass with the added bonus of unlocking some extra cosmetic items for your Diablo 4 characters.

The Accelerated Battle Pass ups the price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium Battle Pass and offers 20-tier skips so you can get ahold of some of those cosmetics early. In addition, the Accelerated Battle Pass gives an exclusive emote to anyone who purchases it.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass rewards

The Season of Witchcraft’s 90-tier Battle Pass is loaded with cosmetic rewards that should give players more than enough reasons to grind through it, regardless of what pricing option you’ve selected. There are 28 Free tiers and 62 Premium tiers.

Article continues after ad

The rewards that make up the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass’ Free and Premium tiers are as follows:

Free Battle Pass rewards

20x Smouldering Ashes

5x Armor Transmog Pieces

5x Weapon Transmogs

1x Mount Trophy

1x Title

1x Town Portal

Premium Battle Pass rewards

Everything listed in the Free tier above

10x Armor Transmog Pieces

19x Weapon Transmogs

4x Headstones

10x Emotes

2x Mounts

2x Mount Armors

5x Mount Trophies

2x Titles

700 Platinum

2x Town Portals

20x Tier Skips (Accelerated Battle Pass only)

1x Emote (Accelerated Battle Pass only)

Blizzard Diablo 4 Season 7’s Premium Battle Pass armor is pretty intimidating.

Smouldering Ashes and Seasonal Blessings

The core reward for the Diablo 4 Season Battle Pass is Smouldering Ashes and this special currency is available to every player regardless of what track they’re on. They can be used to upgrade your Seasonal Blessings through the Urns system.

Article continues after ad

Season has five different Urns and each offers a different boost. This Season introduces three new Urns that offer thematic rewards that correlate to their unique mechanics. They are:

The Urn of Aggression: Boosts experience earned from Monster kills.

Boosts experience earned from Monster kills. The Urn of Whispers: Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.

Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards. Urn of Curiosities: Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities. Urn of Masterworking: Boosts the chance for existing sources to drop additional Obducite.

Boosts the chance for existing sources to drop additional Obducite. Urn of Rot: Boost the amount of Restless Rot dropped by slain Headrotten. Use Restless Rot to upgrade your Witchcraft Powers.

How to earn tiers in the Season 7 Battle Pass

Progressing through the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass requires players to earn Favor. This can be done by just playing the game. Killing enemies, running dungeons, and even repeating side quests will all contribute.

One of the easiest ways to do so this season will be by seeking out Headhunt zones dotting Sanctuary. Going out of your way to take down the new Headrotten Bosses and completing Whispers within these zones is a surefire way to speed through the Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Outside of these activities, you can simply purchase tier-skips for the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass using Platinum. Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress what’s called the Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

Diablo 4 Season 7’s story sees players beholden to a coven of Witches who are furious that heads have gone missing from the Tree of Whispers. These wayward heads must be hunted down in order to save Sanctuary from the loathsome Rot they spread.

Article continues after ad

Collecting the severed heads and slowing the Rot will appease the Witches and in exchange, they’ll teach you the secrets of Witchcraft Powers. These handy additions to your arsenal will enable even more fine-tuning options for your build.

Completing objectives for the Witches will progress you through Chapters of the Season Journey. Upon completing a chapter, you’ll be rewarded with loot, Legendary Affixes, a Resplendent Spark, and even Diablo 4’s first-ever flying Pet.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Dorian the Raven is the first pet available as a reward in Diablo 4.

That’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 7 Battle Pass and how to make the most of it.