Diablo 4 players beg for Treasure Goblin improvements following anniversary event

Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins anniversary event has players begging the devs to keep some of its Treasure Goblin mechanics in the game.

Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins anniversary event is winding down to a close. It came at the perfect time given that Season 4 is all about the loot and those shifty little creatures had plenty to offer.

The event saw the plains of sanctuary flooded with unique Treasure Goblins that offered improved rewards including more Gold and Treasure Bags functioning similar to Chaches. A welcome site given that Diablo 4’s Treasure Goblins had previously been criticized as “useless”.

Now, Diablo 4 players can’t get enough of them, as long as they’re the beefed-up Treasure Goblins from the anniversary event that is. Folks on the Diablo 4 Subreddit have banded together to suggest changes for Treasure Goblins going forward.

The primary focus seems to be the Treasure Bags that the special Treasure Goblins in the March of the Goblins event. “The Treasure Bag drops would be a cool feature to keep in the game,” the initial post put forward. “This makes the goblins feel more worth chasing down and I’m kind of enjoying saving up bags to open when I get back to town.”

Other suggestions were the inclusion of specialized Treasure Bags for different types of loot. Specific bags for Gems, Gold, and crafting resources would align Diablo 4 Treasure Goblins closer to their Diablo 3 counterparts which had some players feeling nostalgic.

“That Gem Goblin [from Diablo 3] was clutch. Could completely change builds early to mid-season,” one user recalled. “The materials Goblin was so good before the Challenge Rift bags,” another replied.

In Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins anniversary event, Greed Shrines also spawned Treasure Goblins if you killed a certain amount of enemies while the blessing was active. Players have suggested keeping that change as well.

We can’t say whether or not Blizzard will listen to the pleas but we wouldn’t be mad to see better Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4.