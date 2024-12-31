Diablo 4 bug gives players a horrifying new Druid transformation

Diablo 4 is home to all manner of horrors but there’s something about the unintentional ones that hits differently. A bizarre bug has turned one player’s Druid into the stuff of nightmares.

Diablo 4 Season 6 is in its winding down phase after an explosive launch alongside the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Players are eagerly awaiting the launch of the game’s next seasonal content update but that won’t arrive until late January.

In the meantime, players are busying themselves by mowing down hordes of treasure goblins in the Slay Ride to Hell Holiday Event. It certainly was kind of Blizzard to sprinkle a bit of Christmas delight over Sanctuary but underneath the veneer of holiday cheer, something sinister lurks.

Reddit user Chonk_666 took to the game’s Subreddit to unveil one of the more bizarre Diablo 4 bugs we’ve seen since its launch. They’ve claimed they’ll lose sleep after a slow texture load revealed a horrific new Druid transformation.

Cower in fear of Diablo 4’s “Wererat” Druid

For those unfamiliar with the class, Diablo 4’s Druid isn’t just a powerful elemental caster, it also has access to some bestial transformations. Players can choose to dedicate themselves to swift and agile Werewolf skills, or become a rampaging Werebear.

In fact, switching between these two transformation options is actually a key factor in some of the best Druid builds for Diablo 4. What you may not have known is that there’s a third transformation for the class… sort of.

Chonk_666’s clip of their Druid caught halfway between human and Werebear form is pure nightmare fuel but players who’ve borne witness to it seem to be having some fun with the situation.

Some have called this abomination the “Wererat” and others joked that it was a preview of an update coming to the class in Diablo 4’s next expansion.

Honestly, we’d be more than happy for the Druid to receive some alternative transformations in future updates to the game. Ideally, they’d look a little more polished than whatever is going on here.