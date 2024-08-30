Diablo 4 2.0 PTR stream reveals powerful new Mythic Uniques

Diablo 4 reveals have been coming hot and heavy off the back of the 2.0 PTR stream but they don’t get more exciting than two brand-new Mythic Uniques to chase.

Diablo 4 players will soon be able to enter the 2.0 PTR and the launch of the update alongside Season 6 and the Vessel of Hatred DLC looks to be a literal game changer. Adjustments to the level cap, a complete overhaul of the Paragon system, and the new Rune Words mechanic will be a massive shake-up to the core experience.

Of course, this all comes off the back of some fantastic groundwork laid out with the Season 4 rework and subsequent changes in Diablo 4 Season 5. One of the biggest changes in the game’s fifth season was the conversion of Uber Uniques into the highly sought-after Mythic Uniques.

While existing Mythic Uniques are all stronger versions of the Uber Uniques that populated the game previously, the Diablo 4 2.0 PTR will introduce two brand-new Mythic Uniques. These are the first two items in this class of rarity built from the ground up with new power scaling in mind.

Blizzard Entertainment One of Diablo 4 2.0’s new Mythic Uniques grants you a fitting boon from the Daughter of Hatred.

The two new Mythic Uniques arriving in Diablo 4 2.0 are the Shroud of False Death chest armor and Heir of Perdition helm. Stats and affixes on the gear are as follows:

Shroud of False Death

Affixes Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats +222 Maximum Life +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth 11.1% Resource Generation

Power If you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed.



Heir of Perdition

Affixes Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance +20% Lucky Hit Chance +20% Movement Speed +2 to Core Skills

Power Succumb to hatred and earn Mother’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%[x]. Briefly steal Mother’s Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.



Blizzard Entertainment

The Shoud of False Death looks to be the more consistent of the two with its increases to Stats, Life, and Passives. It also offers the Rogue’s Stealth ability to every class in the game as well as a major boost to Stealth attacks.

Despite that, we find the Heir of Perdition to be the far more interesting of the two. Partially because its massive damage bonus to Angels and Demons hints towards new enemy types, and partially because it looks to integrate with Vessel of Hatred’s increased co-op focus.

While you have a flat 60% increase to all damage when wearing the helm thanks to a blessing from Lilith, if a party member is also wearing the Heir of Perdition, you can steal their blessing for a 120% boost. All you need to do is kill an enemy in their presence.

This does rob the other player of their damage increase but with some good communication, you could potentially trade the blessing back and forth for some interesting play. Be sure to use the new Party Finder to find other Heirs of Perdition if you manage to snag this Mythic Unique in Diablo 4.