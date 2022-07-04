When is Diablo 3 Season 27? Start date, Season 26 end & theme

Sam Smith . 1 day ago

Diablo 3 Season 27 is almost upon us, so here’s everything you need to know about your next descent into the Burning Hells below Sanctuary.

As Diablo 3 Season 26 starts to fade away into an Echoing Nightmare, all eyes are on the game‘s next season, Season 27, details of which are slowly starting to emerge from the shadows.

While there’s still a lot of Season 26 to go until Season 27 starts to emerge, here’s what we know for now. This includes when Season 26 is likely to end, when Season 27 is likely to start, and what the theme for the next Season could be.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Malthael, the Angel of Death, is the secondary big bad in Diablo 3.

When does Diablo 3 Season 26 end?

Diablo 3 Season 26 is still ongoing at the time of writing, but we expect it to end towards the second half of August – likely on a Sunday as is the tradition.

When does Diablo 3 Season 27 start?

While we have no concrete start date for Diablo 3 Season 27, our money is on it beginning around August 27, 2022.

This is because Diablo 3’s Seasons usually run for around twelve weeks, although some have gone on as long as 18 weeks. They also tend to kick off on a Friday, making August 27 a realistic prospect.

Remember, this is purely speculation until Blizzard confirms the actual date.

Blizzard Entertainment Hopefully, Season 27 will be as addictive as Season 26 has been.

Diablo 3 Season 27: Theme

Season 26 revolves around a game mode called Echoing Nightmare, which is likely to end with the current Season.

There’s been no word on what the theme of Season 27 will be yet, but it’s a safe bet that there will be one. We’ll be sure to add it here as soon as we know what it is.

So that’s everything we know so far about Diablo 3 Season 27; from when it starts to its theme and limited-time game mode.

Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our Diablo 3 guides:

How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | How to get Dawn Demon Hunter crossbow | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Necromancer Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds