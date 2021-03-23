Diablo 3 Season 23 update patch notes: Theme, Follower rework, cosmetic & journey rewards - Dexerto

It’s been a long time coming, but Diablo 3 Season 23 is finally here! Here’s everything you need to know about update 2.7.0, including the patch notes, season theme, rewards and more.

Blizzard are pretty notorious for the slow rotation cycle that we see in Diablo 3’s recurring seasons. Considering the last season dropped in November 2020, fans have been waiting for this update for some time.

Despite this, fans will be playing Diablo for some time, as Blizzard announced earlier this year that Diablo 4 isn’t expected until 2022 at the earliest.

So, here’s a rundown of everything that’s included in Diablo 3 Season 23. Sit down and stay a while, it’s a doozy.

Advertisement

When is Diablo 3 Season 23?

The hotly anticipated Diablo III Season 23 will begin on April 2 at 5PM (PDT/CEST/KST).

The season will go live following Patch 2.0.7, which is set to drop on March 30, with the time as yet unconfirmed.

What is the theme of Diablo 3 Season 23?

Entitled “The Disciples of Sanctuary,” this season focuses around the game’s three iconic Followers, Kormac the Templar, Lyndon the Scoundrel, and Eirena the Enchantress.

With Blizzard writing that “the Disciples of Sanctuary are ready to take their place among legends, equip wondrous items and emanate their inner power to aid in the fight against the minions of hell….” it’s pretty clear that these three are at the heart of Season 23.

Advertisement

Diablo 3 Season 23 Follower changes

Considering this season’s title and theme, there’s been some major updates to Followers. Players initially could only equip their companion with a weapon, two rings, pendant and Follower Relic item, but this has been totally reworked for Season 23.

Now, players can equip their Follower with a full set of armor, This gives players the chance to get a lot more use out of the Follower system.

Additionally, these changes are accompanied with a new ability: emanate. This allows players to “gain the intended effect of certain Legendary Powers and Set Bonuses when equipped on the hired Follower.” The items which provite the Emanate buff are:

Advertisement

Broken Crown

Homing Pads

Spaulders of Zakara

Goldskin

Custerian Wristguards

Nemesis Bracers

Gladiator Gauntlets

Gloves of Worship

Dovu Energy Trap

Rakoff’s Glass of Life

Avarice Band

Krede’s Flame

The Flavor of Time

Sage’s Journey (3-piece set bonus)

Cain’s Destiny (3-piece set bonus)

Season Cosmetic & Journey Rewards

Season 23 sees the return of some of Season 11’s most iconic cosmetics. The Emerald Dragon pet will return to the fray alongside the Treasure Goblin portrait skin and respective Conquerer pant and boot items.

There’s new content coming too, though. Completing this season’s Guardian Journey alongside one of the three followers to earn the Chopping Block portrait and adorable but deadly Lacuni cub pet.

The Journey Rewards for this season, assuming that you’ve finish the season on Conquerer Tier, are listed here:

Far Away: Kill the Siegebreaker Assault Beast at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment X difficulty.

Kill the Siegebreaker Assault Beast at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment X difficulty. Money Ain’t a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment X difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed’s domain, The Vault.

Slay Greed on Torment X difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed’s domain, The Vault. A Little More: Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo.

Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. 4 Minutes to Save the World​: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment X difficulty within 4 minutes.

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment X difficulty within 4 minutes. Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55. All I Do is Win: Complete 2 Conquests this Season.

Diablo 3 Season 23 update 2.0.7: Full Patch Notes

The full patch notes, as well as other changes, can be found via Blizzard.

Follower Skills Revamp: Follower skills have been reworked to showcase new and updated skills. Check out the full update on the Follower skills below:

Advertisement

Scoundrel

Crippling Shot Ranged attack that deals 140% weapon damage and slows enemies hit by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

Powered Shot Ranged attack that explodes on impact, dealing 120% weapon damage as Arcane to enemies within 10 yards and has a 100% chance to Stun enemies for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

Hysteria Whenever you or the Scoundrel land a Critical Hit, you both will go into hysterics, increasing all damage done by 3% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

Anatomy Increases Critical Hit Chance by 1.8% to 4% for you and the Scoundrel based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

Multishot Passive Passive: The Scoundrel’s special attacks have a 50% to 70% chance to fire 3 bolts based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

* Skill Rework – Vanish When you take fatal damage, the Scoundrel conceals you from enemies for 3 to 7 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity, allowing you to escape your death.

*New Skill – Night’s Veil The Scoundrel launches a cloud that covers a 20-yard area and lasts 2 to 4 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity. All attacks against enemies that are inside the cloud will be critical hits.

*New Skill – Piercing Shot Ranged attack that pierces and increases damage done to enemies by 10% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity.

*Removed Skills – Dirty Fighting and Poison Bolts

Templar

Heal and Loyalty These skills now scale based on the Templar’s Strength.

Intimidate Enemies that hit or are hit by the Templar are slowed by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar’s Strength.

Charge Charges a target, dealing 280% weapon damage and stunning all enemies within 8 yards for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar’s Strength.

Intervene Taunt enemies within 10 yards of you for 3 to 6 seconds based on Templar’s strength when you are hit. * Skill Rework – Onslaught Delivers a massive blow to an enemy for 800% weapon damage and causes the target and nearby enemies to take 10% increased damage for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar’s Strength.

* Skill Rework – Guardian When you take fatal damage, the Templar will rush to your aid, knocking back enemies within 15 yards, healing you for 15% to 25% life based on the Templar’s Strength, and shielding you from all damage for 5 seconds.



Enchantress

Erosion Conjures a pool of energy that deals 330% weapon damage as Arcane over 5 to 7 seconds based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence. Affected enemies will also take 10% increased damage.

Focused Mind A 40-yard aura that increases attack speed for you and the Enchantress by 3% to 6% based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

* Skill Rework (Renamed from Powered Armor) – Powered Shield Reduces damage by 6% from ranged attacks, increases Armor by 3%, and slows melee attackers by 60% for 3 to 6 seconds for you and the Enchantress based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

*New Skill – Temporal Pulse The Enchantress casts a guided orb that deals 150% weapon damage and slows enemies by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

*New Skill – Amplification Increases your highest static elemental bonus by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

*New Skill – Prophetic Harmony Reduce your skills’ Cooldowns by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

*New Skill – Fate’s Lapse When you take fatal damage, the Enchantress empowers you to speed up your movement through time for 3 to 7 seconds to avoid death based on the Enchantress’s Intelligence.

*Removed Skills – Forceful Push, Mass Control, Disorient, and Missile Ward

Solo Leaderboards Update: Greater Rift solo leaderboards now contain additional filters to sort by. This update provides a total of 7 filters available per class.

Class Sets

No Class Set

Overall (default filter)

Items

General Updates

Teleport – Adjusted Wizard’s Teleport animation speed.

– Adjusted Wizard’s Teleport animation speed. Land of the Dead – Invigoration skill rune now removes all resource costs.

– Invigoration skill rune now removes all resource costs. Rathma’s Shield passive skill now has a 60-second cooldown

Item Changes

Bones of Rathma 2-Piece Set: Your permanent minions reduce the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 0.50 second each time they deal damage. Your skeletal warriors spawn faster, and your revived minions no longer expire.

Your permanent minions reduce the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 0.50 second each time they deal damage. Your skeletal warriors spawn faster, and your revived minions no longer expire. Bones of Rathma 4-Piece Set: Your minions no longer take damage. You gain 1% damage reduction for 15 seconds each time one of your minions deal damage. Maximum of 75 stacks.

Your minions no longer take damage. You gain 1% damage reduction for 15 seconds each time one of your minions deal damage. Maximum of 75 stacks. Bones of Rathma 6-Piece Set: Each permanent active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead and Bone Spirit by 500%, up to 9000%.

Each permanent active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead and Bone Spirit by 500%, up to 9000%. Defiler Cuisses: Bone Spirit’s damage is increased by 400% to 500% for every second it is active and will also freeze enemies on impact. Maximum of 5 seconds.

Bone Spirit’s damage is increased by 400% to 500% for every second it is active and will also freeze enemies on impact. Maximum of 5 seconds. New item* Bonds of C’Lena: Army of the Dead deals 75% to 100% increased damage or double this bonus against an active target of Command Skeletons.

Army of the Dead deals 75% to 100% increased damage or double this bonus against an active target of Command Skeletons. Firebird’s Finery 2-Piece Set: Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown.

Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown. Firebird’s Finery 4-Piece Set: Casting Disintegrate adds Combustion stacks that reduce the cooldown of Teleport by 2% per stack. Stacks up to 50 times. You gain 80% damage reduction while maintaining Combustion stacks.

Casting Disintegrate adds Combustion stacks that reduce the cooldown of Teleport by 2% per stack. Stacks up to 50 times. You gain 80% damage reduction while maintaining Combustion stacks. Firebird’s Finery 6-Piece Set: You gain 2000% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Hitting an Ignited enemy with a non-channeling fire spell deals Ignite damage multiplied by Combustion stacks.

You gain 2000% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Hitting an Ignited enemy with a non-channeling fire spell deals Ignite damage multiplied by Combustion stacks. Gears of Dreadlands 6-Piece Set: Your primary skills deal 15,000% increased damage.

Your primary skills deal 15,000% increased damage. The Ninth Cirri Satchel: Hungering Arrow is guaranteed to pierce and also deals 450% to 600% increased damage. Hungering Arrow can only pierce up to 4 times.

Hungering Arrow is guaranteed to pierce and also deals 450% to 600% increased damage. Hungering Arrow can only pierce up to 4 times. Gazing Demise: The damage of Spirit Barrage is increased by 100% to 150%. Spirit Barrage gains the Phantasm rune that lasts twice as long, and the attack rate from Manitou spectres is increased.

The damage of Spirit Barrage is increased by 100% to 150%. Spirit Barrage gains the Phantasm rune that lasts twice as long, and the attack rate from Manitou spectres is increased. Blackthorne’s Jousting Mail: Replaced one minor property with a random elemental damage affix.

Class Set Dungeon Update

To account for the Necromancer redesign of the Bones of Rathma set, we have updated the objective to “Revive 100 Corpses” from the current “Raise 100 Skeletal Mages”.

Bug Fixes