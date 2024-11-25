Dexerto’s Best of 2024: Best games, TV shows, movies, esports players and streamers revealed

Winter isn’t just coming; it’s here, which means two things. Firstly, you need to start thinking about Christmas gifts (socks for dad two years in a row just won’t cut it), and second, the year is almost over, so it’s time for us to recommend (and argue about) the best stuff of 2024.

We’re kicking things off with the 25 best games of 2024, but that’s not all we’ve got planned. Over the week, we’ll look back at the best the year had to offer across TV, movies, esports, and entertainment.

Article continues after ad

Check out the full best-of-the-year schedule below, and be sure to bookmark it because we’re planning a surprise or two along the way.

Best of the Year schedule

Dexerto

November 26

Best games of 2024: Worried you missed some of the year’s top games? Sounds to us like you’re suffering from FOMG (Fear Of Missing Games). The only cure is checking out our list of the best games of 2024.

Article continues after ad

November 27

Best TV shows of 2024: There were a lot of great series released this year, so our experts have gone through all the biggest TV shows 2024 had to offer and picked 25 of the best.

Article continues after ad

Best true crime shows of 2024: Love true crime? So does our own Daisy Phillipson, so why not check out her picks for the best true crime TV series released this year?

November 28

Best streamers of 2024: From Kai Cenat’s record-breaking subathon to iShowSpeed’s World Tours, we’ve been thoroughly entertained by our favorite streamers, but who has been the best in the world? We reveal our top 10.

November 29

Best multiplayer games: It can be dangerous to game alone (I should know; I’ve been eaten by enough Tyranids in Space Marine 2), so why not check out our list of the best and most exciting multiplayer games of 2024?

Article continues after ad

Best Call of Duty players: While Call of Duty has millions of players worldwide, not many are elite enough to make it as COD League pros. We’ve selected the best of the best for 2024.

Article continues after ad

Best Valorant players: We reveal the top five players from what was a historic year for Valorant, with a Chinese team ruling the world for the first time ever.

Best League of Legends players: Spoiler alert! After another incredible year, you may be able to guess our best League of Legends player. Unless we’re faking… But who else made our top 5?

Article continues after ad

November 30

Best movies of 2024: The Dexerto TV and movies team has taken a break from sitting in dark rooms staring at screens to help bring our best-of-the-year season to a close. Unsurprisingly, they’ve chosen to rank the best movies of 2024 (what can I say; they love films).

Best horror movies of 2024: If you’re looking for the most chilling films of 2024, then our horror expert Cameron Frew has the list for you (just don’t blame us if you have nightmares).

Article continues after ad

Schedule subject to change