Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Battle Pass details: All tiers & rewards - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer Battle Pass has finally been revealed and Bungie has added a range of incredible rewards for players to earn.

The Season of the Splicer update is fast approaching and Destiny fans everywhere are counting down the days before the new content is released. From the return of the fan-favorite Vault of Glass Raid to the new and heavily requested transmog system, it’s fair to say there’s a lot to look forward to in Season 14.

Despite all of the new content Bungie has lined up for fans, a lot of players are most excited for the new rewards in the Season of the Splicer Battle Pass.

Well, each of the tiers and unlocks has finally been revealed and there’s even a new Exotic weapon to earn. So, without further ado, let’s check everything in the upcoming Season Pass.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer full rewards tier list

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Battle Pass: Free items & rewards

As with every Season Pass in Destiny 2, there’s a set of rewards players can earn for free without having to purchase the reward track. Bungie has created a graphic that indicates which content is available for Season Pass holders and what’s free to everyone.

As expected, the majority of the content is locked behind the Season Pass, but there’s still plenty to get stuck into if you don’t want to spend any money.

How much does the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Battle Pass cost?

If the Season of the Splicer Battle Pass follows the trend of previous rewards tracks, it should cost players around 1,000 Silver total which is roughly around $10.

For this price, you’ll unlock the full 100 tiers of the pass as well the new Exotic Cryosthesia 77k sidearm immediately. So, if you’re willing to spend the cash it’s certainly packed for full of rewards.

Now, it’s just a waiting game until the release of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer on May 11.