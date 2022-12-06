Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Season Pass guide: The Manticore exotic, all rewards & how to level up fast in Season 19

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph is here, and that means there are 100 levels of rewards to earn. Here’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Season 19 season pass.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is finally here after Bungie kept things quiet, and there’s a lot to take in. We’re working alongside Ana Bray again, as well as the AI Warmind Rasputin.

When it comes to gameplay content, though, players are going to want to burn through that Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph season pass as quickly as possible to earn sweet loot, as well as level the seasonal artifact.

Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph season pass, and how to complete it more quickly.

Contents

How much does the Season Pass for Season of the Seraph cost?

As expected, the Season of the Seraph follows the same model introduced back in 2019’s Shadowkeep.

That means there’s a free track for all players, as well as a premium one which will cost $10/£10, or 1000 Silver. If you have the Deluxe Edition of Witch Queen, though, you’ll already have it included.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Season Pass rewards

Bungie’s site is having some technical difficulties, but the new ornament sets are below:

Bungie

We’ll update this page when we have a full rundown of the rewards.

How to get the Destiny 2 Manticore seasonal exotic and catalyst in the Season Pass

Bungie’s site is still displaying old rewards right now, but we know that Premium Season Pass owners will unlock the Manticore SMG exotic at level 1, and we can safely assume those that follow the free track will earn it at Level 35.

The seasonal ornament is level 100 on the Premium Season Pass.

How to level up the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph fast

While playing Season of the Seraph, there are a few different methods you can utilize to help you power through the Season Pass fast, which we’ve outlined below.

Equip an XP mod

Accessible via your Ghost, XP mods can buff the amount of experience earned through all activities and bounties. If you level up your Ghost, you can hit an additional chunk of bonus XP.

Use XP bonuses

You can level up your Season Pass even faster by leveling up your Season Pass. Confused? Essentially, some tiers will buff your XP rate, meaning you can earn more just through normal play.

There are also Fireteam XP bonuses that’ll assist those you play with, too.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Bounties are available from Destiny 2’s vendors daily, and completing this will help you level up your Season Pass in no time. Grab a bundle for your chosen activity type and go out there and have fun.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every weekly reset, Destiny 2 players get a “well-rested” bonus for the first five levels of the Season Pass. This buff will earn you double XP, meaning logging in for a couple of hours every week (especially when grabbing those bounties) will see you earn those rewards in no time.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, including how to get the seasonal exotic and its catalyst.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

