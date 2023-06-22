Destiny 2 players slam changes making it impossible to see Eververse items in advance

Destiny 2 players have taken to Reddit to express their displeasure at API changes that have potentially affected players’ ability to see Eververse rotations in advance.

Destiny 2‘s community hasn’t been high on the game as of late. It doesn’t take too long a trip to Destiny’s Reddit or Twitter circles to see people criticizing Bungie’s handling of the title. Recently, notable players in the PvP community have said the mode feels neglected.

This is also on top of the general disappointment around Lightfall’s release, though this week’s cutscene revelation has helped ease some of the questions surrounding the game’s story.

However, little things seem to be getting in the way of player enjoyment too. One such example is an apparent new change in the API this season which has stopped a popular website feature from working. Today in Destiny has a tab called ‘Eververse Calendar’, which previously listed out a season’s entire Eververse schedule, and when certain items would be available for Bright Dust.

However, as of the start of the Season of the Deep, that feature no longer works.

You can no longer plan your purchases through Today in Destiny

This was noticed by one Redditor, who posted about the change and how it breaks Destiny 2’s Eververse, gaining 1.6k upvotes as of the time of writing. Sentarius101 even took to Twitter to ask one of the developers on the website why the schedule was no longer tracked, where they stated the issue was linked to API changes.

On Today in Destiny, you can still see which items will be sold for Bright Dust over the course of the season, but you can no longer go week by week and see what will be sold, when. This means, if someone has enough Bright Dust and wants to get something specific, they can’t plan what week to log into Destiny 2 to get the item. Instead, they have to log in every week to see if it’s in the store.

The Eververse has been a controversial point of contention for the community since it was introduced into Destiny 1. The store, which facilitates microtransactions and Bright Dust trade-ins for aesthetic items, has seen many iterations in the past, sometimes being better for the player, and sometimes not.

However, there’s no way to interpret this rather than as a net negative for players. It’s not clear if Bungie made the conscious decision to hide this information with the API changes, or if this is instead the byproduct of another, broader change. Regardless, this is another small annoyance in a world where Destiny feels like it could do with a win.