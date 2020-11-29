 Destiny 2 players dominate Deep Stone Crypt raid boss without weapons - Dexerto
Destiny 2 players dominate Deep Stone Crypt raid boss without weapons

Published: 29/Nov/2020 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
Bungie

Destiny 2: Forsaken

In what can only be described as an impressive achievement, a group of Destiny 2 players have defeated the boss for the new Deep Stone Crypt raid, Taniks the Abomination, without using any weapons, instead resorting to only using abilities.

Back in early November, Destiny 2 got a brand new expansion called Beyond Light, which added a slew of new content to the game, including a new raid called Deep Stone Crypt, which takes players to Europa, one of the new locations players can travel to.

Raids in Destiny, like in any other game, are known for the difficulty and length, usually requiring a large amount of teamwork and firepower in order to complete one. Now, one group of players has defeated the new raid boss, Taniks the Abomination, in a seemingly spectacular and difficult fashion.

According to one of the players who participated in the raid, YouTuber CommanderCuesta, the group defeated Taniks the Abomination, which is the final boss in the new raid, without using any weapons whatsoever. Instead, the group took him down using only their abilities, a very remarkable accomplishment.

Beyond their abilities, the only other way the player inflicted damage during the entire fight was by using melee attacks, which were mainly used to take out the stray enemies roaming around the play area.

As one can see in the video, most of the players seem to be using Chaos Reach, a super ability tied to the Warlock Stormcaller class, which fires off a long, consistent beam of high damage.

Because of this, it’s easy to see why they would choose that ability as they’d probably want to take down the boss as fast as possible. That’s exactly what they did, defeating the whole boss in around eight minutes.

All in all, even though it’s just the final boss, the whole feat was amazing enough that CommanderCuesta says they’re submitting the video of it to Bungie’s Move of the Week, which highlights impressive clips sent in by the community.

And it wouldn’t be shocking if they won, considering how hard it was for them to get the job done.

Now they just need to defeat the entire raid using abilities only.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

