Destiny 2 players call out Bungie for Season of the Wish “robbery” with costly shaders

Destiny 2 players have called out Bungie for their shader bundle released in Season of the Wish, labeling it as a “robbery”.

Season of the Wish has finally arrived in Destiny 2. The penultimate season before The Final Shape, Season of the Wish sees the Guardians interact with Riven after unlocking the elusive 15th Wish. Alongside the new content like the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, seasonal content, and new Dragon’s Breath exotic, the store was also refreshed with new offerings.

Article continues after ad

The Eververse store in Destiny 2 offers an array of various cosmetics players can purchase with the freemium Bright Dust, or paid Silver currency. This store is consistently updated with new cosmetics including finishers, weapon skins, and shaders. Shaders are the form of dye in Destiny 2, allowing players to customize their Guardian in various color schemes.

Article continues after ad

However, the newest shader bundle in Destiny 2 has rubbed some players the wrong way, with many labeling the latest shader collection as “robbery”.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 players slam Bungie over new Season of the Wish shader bundle

The Season of the Wish shader bundle offers players 4 shaders for the price of 800 Silver. Players have taken issue with the pricing of the bundle, claiming it would cost up to CAD 14 to purchase.

“The amount of greediness is insane holy cow. Actual robbery, this pack should be like 1200 bright dust at the most. How does this cost $14 CAD?. Who hit the greed shrine in Diablo 4 before adding this?” The post reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others agreed with the commentary, some even taking the opportunity to poke fun at Bungie’s recent loss in revenue.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“-45% revenue moment,” a user joked.

“They are just abusing what they can while they can. Some idiots will buy this and they care only about that. This game is not a game anymore look at all this! It’s sh*t compared to what other actually good games offer for the same value,” another flamed.

Some users did point out that these shaders will likely come back for Bright Dust in a future season, however, because Season of the Wish is longer than usual players have theorized it may return sooner than expected.