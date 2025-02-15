Destiny 2 players are absolutely loving Trials of Osiris loot bonanza

Destiny 2’s player count has been dwindling for some time now and no community has felt the effects of that more than those who play Trials of Osiris. Now, drastic changes to the way the mode works seems to have had the desired effect.

Trials of Osiris was always the peak PvP activity in Destiny 2, where the best players went to test their mettle in a firefight. Among that already small number, only some were able to achieve the 7-win streak that saw them go Flawless, entitling them to the best rewards.

With the arrival of Episode Heresy, Bungie made major changes to the way earning rewards in Trials of Osiris worked. The big detail was that players now only had to earn seven wins in total, rather than in a row, to get a chance at Adept weapons.

Those who did manage to achieve streaks would unlock exclusive cosmetics on top, including a Ghost Shell, ship, Sparrow and emblem. All seemed sensible in light of the mode’s issues, but few could have predicted exactly how much loot would drop in this first Trials run since the Episode launched.

Destiny 2 community delighted at Trials of Osiris rewards

Over on Reddit, several Destiny players have been sharing videos of their Trials of Osiris rewards dropping after getting access to the Lighthouse.

The first was a player claiming that the mode is “100% worth for an average player now,” after their 3-win streak saw them take home two Ascendant Shards as well as a host of other OP gear.

The important thing to note with regards to Trials is that the increased loot on offer will attract more players, lowering the average skill level significantly in the process.

Another player shared an even more lucrative chest, after they managed to hit the original target of 7-wins in a row.

In any case, if you’ve got the time to put into Trials of Osiris this weekend, it’s easily the most lucrative set of rewards in the game right now (if you can accrue seven wins). If you can hit a three, five or even seven streak along the way, you’ll be in the proverbial money.

