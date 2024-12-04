Leaked Destiny 2 Past is Prologue quest is packed with unbelievable endgame rewards

A currently inaccessible, multi-part quest has been discovered for Destiny 2, and it’s absolutely stacked with both endgame and cosmetic rewards.

Named Past is Prologue, as spotted in the looter shooter’s API, descriptions indicate that the quest will involve Eris Morn and the Drifter, with players required to complete various objectives to earn so-called Bento Tokens.

Per Light.gg, the token’s description reads, “Must be an inside joke between Drifter and Eris. Looks like one of the dubious bentos that Drifter likes to make.”

Article continues after ad

Tokens will seemingly be earned through completing seven individual quests provided by both characters and subsequently exchangeable for rewards.

It’s worth noting that this leaked content is subject to change when Past is Prologue goes live, but these are all the rewards currently listed in the API.

Past is Prologue rewards

Item Cost Artifice Hinterland set (Hunter) Bento token x2 (per armor piece) Artifice Ossuary set (Warlock) Bento token x2 (per armor piece) Artifice Biosphere set (Titan) Bento token x2 (per armor piece) Ascendent Alloy Bento token x1 Ascendent Shard Bento token x1 Exotic Cipher Bento token x1 Spoils of Conquest Bento token x1 Cloudstrike Bento token x3 Cataphract GL3 (Adept) Bento token x1 Igneous Hammer (Adept) Bento token x1 The Hothead (Adept) Bento token x1 Horror’s Least (Adept) Bento token x1 Gambit Memento Bento token x1 Nightfall Memento Bento token x1 Iron Banner Memento Bento token x1 Lot Memento Bento token x1 Dawning Memento Bento token x1 Games Memento Bento token x1 Solstice Memento Bento token x1

Adept weapons are normally only obtainable from Destiny 2’s most difficult content.

Assuming the rewards listed above transfer wholesale when Past is Prologue is added to the live game, the rewards on offer are some of the absolute best meta PvP options available as of Revenant Act 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Adept versions of Igneous Hammer and Cataphract GL3, in particular, are well worth picking up ASAP, as they’re usually only available through Trials of Osiris.

It’s currently not known if the Legendary weapons available for Bento tokens will have fixed or random rolls. However, if we’re to assume that only a finite number of tokens will be available – similar to Riven’s wishes in Season of the Wish – then it’s likely they will be curated rolls available to everyone, but this isn’t confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Likewise, Artifice armor, usually only obtainable from Master difficulty Dungeons, competitive Crucible, and rarely Xur, being accessible in this manner is a massive time-saver. If tokens are limited, we recommend spending them on Artifice Armor once you’ve picked up the two weapons mentioned above.

We’ll update this article with more information as and when Bungie provides further details, but in the meantime, check out our breakdown of all the best PvE weapons in Revenant Act 2.

Article continues after ad