Destiny 2 leaks reveal Marathon cosmetic as Bungie’s next game draws near

Destiny 2 dataminers have uncovered a shiny new Sparrow in the game’s files, one themed after Bungie’s next game Marathon.

It’s been just shy of two years since we last saw Marathon. While tests have been happening behind the scenes, and a number of popular content creators have been getting in on the action early, fans have been left twiddling their thumbs waiting patiently for any new details.

Well, the wait finally looks to be drawing to a close. Rumors have been swirling around the notion of a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play set to happen in the coming days, and now, a leak is connecting dots and suggesting Marathon will be a key focus.

With Destiny 2’s latest update, Episode Heresy is now live. Moments after the content drop rolled out, however, dataminers began tearing through the new lines of code and what they’ve unearthed is a game-changer for prospective Marathon players.

Bungie We may finally be on the verge of Marathon’s next big showcase.

Marathon Sparrow spotted in Destiny 2 files

Hours after Episode Heresy went live, dataminers got busy sifting through countless lines of new code under the hood. While the obvious weapon and armor leaks were to be expected, one particular discovery is turning heads across the internet.

It turns out there’s a Marathon-themed Sparrow already in the game’s files. Plastered with UESC colony ship lettering, fit with a blocky, monotone design, it’s unmistakably a reflection of Bungie’s highly anticipated extraction shooter.

Back in October 2024 dataminers uncovered a string of code hinting at when pre-orders may open up for Marathon. One line suggested pre-orders may be going live during Episode Heresy, which is obviously now live as of February 4, meaning a new reveal and pre-orders going live could all be imminent.

Much like any number of Destiny 2 expansions in previous years, by pre-ordering, Guardians typically gain instant access to a select batch of rewards. In the case of Marathon, it’s mostly likely this Sparrow is a pre-order incentive that’s unlocked right away.

We’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming days as the next reported PlayStation event draws near, so check back in for updates as new details emerge.