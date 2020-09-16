Demon's Souls revealed as PS5 launch title

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that Demon Souls will be a launch title for the PS5. The announcement follows the PlayStation 5 Showcase on September 16.

On September 16, Sony held its PlayStation 5 conference, where they finally revealed the next-gen hardware's price and release date after months of silence.

The conference was full of surprises – from Final Fantasy 16's reveal, to God of War Ragnarok coming in 2021. After the show was over, a post on the official PlayStation Blog revealed that Demon's Souls will be a launch title.

Demon Souls is a PS5 launch title

The Demon Souls remake was first revealed in June at Sony's digital event. While fans of the series got their first glimpse of what it would look like with an incredible cinematic trailer, not much had been known about the upcoming release since.

On September 16, Sony held its PS5 reveal conference where they showed gameplay footage for the Souls remake title.

Following the event, industry veteran Geoff Keighley revealed on Twitter that Demon Souls would in fact be a launch title for the PS5. "DEMON'S SOULS is a launch title for #PlayStation5," his tweet read.

DEMON'S SOULS is a launch title for #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/yxCgXrlwoE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 16, 2020

Backing up his claim, the official PlayStation blog posted a list of the launch games for the PS5, which included Demon Souls as well as Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This means the remake will be making its debut on November 12.

It was also revealed during the gameplay video that Demon Souls remake appears to be a timed exclusive for PS5. The official trailer has a screen that states: "Not available on other consoles for a limited time." The information is pretty odd, considering that Sony had previously owned the IP for Demon Souls.

The remake will also be playable on PC, although at the time of writing it has not been confirmed what Sony means by it being a timed exclusive for consoles.

Demon Souls originally made its debut on the PlayStation 3 in 2009. The From Software title kicked off a phenomena with what would later be known as the "Soulsborne" series.