Demon’s Souls on PS5: Everything we know – release date, trailer, more

The beloved, yet notoriously difficult PS3 game Demon's Souls is being remade for PlayStation 5 by Bluepoint Games, as revealed during the June 11 PS5 event. Here's everything we know so far about the highly anticipated remake of the title that kicked off the Soulsborne series.

Developed by FromSoftware, Demon's Souls first released in 2009 onto the PlayStation 3. It took players to the kingdom of Boletaria, which was plagued by darkness known as the Old One, and tasked them with restoring the light. The action role-playing game is known for its difficulty spike, and is definitely not something for the faint of heart.

On June 11, 2020, PlayStation revealed its PS5 console during the "Future of Gaming" event, and also announced that Bluepoint Games is bringing along a remake of the first game in the Soulsborne series, much to the delight of fans. For everything you need to know about the upcoming title, including release date, the trailer, and more, keep on reading.

Demon's Souls remastered for PS5

On June 11, the announcement of DS being remade for the next-gen console sent fans crazy. While the game originally was met with some criticism after its release in 2009 due to its difficulty, players grew to love it after the success of the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne.

Bluepoint Games is the studio spearheading the re-envisioning, and is responsible for other remakes and remasters such as Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, both of which received high praise.

The trailer for the upcoming title starts off by showing the original opening cinematic from the PS3 game in all its remade glory – including what is presumed to be the Storm King boss flying over the Boletaria kingdom with a corpse.

Locations such as The Tower of Latria and the Shrine of Storms also make an appearance, as well as enemies like the Flamelurker and Tower Knight, who veteran players will remember as one of the RPG's best fights.

The reveal ends with the Dragon God, which is probably one of the scariest video game bosses ever, made to look even more terrifying with the new, highly improved upon graphics – you definitely wouldn't want to see that peering over the end of your bed at night.

Gameplay & graphics

According to the now-changed video description of the official YouTube upload, Demon's Souls will be "completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new Fractured Mode."

It's unclear at the time of writing what exactly this is, though some fans are speculating it could have something to do with the Broken Archstone. The stone was widely believed to be tied to DLC that never came that would allow players access to the Land of the Giants.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that players will be able to choose to prioritize graphics quality or framerate, much like in PS4 games such as Nioh and Monster Hunter: World.

Advertisement

Release date

There's currently no set date for the remake, meaning it has the potential to be a PlayStation 5 launch title, which would be a great way to familiarize players with the capabilities of the next-generation console.

If it's not available at launch, then it'd be a safe bet to assume the game could release in Q1 or Q2 of 2021, as it seems odd to show off a title that won't come out close to the system's release.