Delta Force release times and how to preload

Delta Force arrives on December 5, with its PC Open Beta bringing a huge Battlefield-esque multiplayer alongside a hardcore extraction mode but when can you play?

Previously called Delta Force Hawk Ops, this free-to-play first-person shooter hits PC as its Open Beta although it’s essentially its full launch. A console release is scheduled for 2025 but on PC, the game will be live right until its official launch.

When it goes live, there will be over 50 weapons to unlock across its Warfare and Operations modes. If you’re wondering when it goes live in your timezone or how to preload, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Delta Force Open Beta release times in all regions

The Delta Force PC Open Beta goes live at midnight UK time on December 5 so for those in North America, it’ll release on Wednesday, December 4, at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Team Jade

Here’s when it releases around the world:

December 4

Los Angeles : 4 PM PT

: 4 PM PT Mexico City : 6 PM CST

: 6 PM CST New York : 7 PM ET

: 7 PM ET São Paulo: 9 PM BRT

December 5

London : Midnight GMT

: Midnight GMT Paris : 1 AM CET

: 1 AM CET Helsinki : 2 AM EET

: 2 AM EET Riyadh : 3 AM AST

: 3 AM AST Seoul : 9 AM KST

: 9 AM KST Tokyo : 9 AM JST

: 9 AM JST Sydney: 11 AM AEDT

11 AM AEDT Auckland: 1 PM NZDT

How to preload Delta Force

Delta Force’s preload is available on Steam but not the Epic Games Store. Simply head to the Delta Force store page on Valve’s launcher and hit the “Pre-Load Game” button.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, you can pre-load the game through Delta Force’s own launcher found on their website. Again, simply hit “Pre-Download” and then follow the steps.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Valve

Download file size

Delta Force’s PC Open Beta is 61.2 GB which is around what you’d expect from a modern multiplayer shooter. Black Ops 6’s multiplayer, for example, is 58 GB (not including the 12GB launcher) and Warzone on its own is 54GB – it’s when you try to have both installed the file size really shoots up.

But, the Open Beta is purely the multiplayer side of things so will be a respectable 61.2 GB at launch but might grow as content is added.

Article continues after ad

First thing you should do

Once Delta Force goes live, you should first jump into the Warfare mode. This 64-player Battlefield-esque mode will be the best place to familiarise yourself with the mechanics and controls before trying out the much less forgiving Operations mode.

You can also check out the PC requirements for the beta to make sure you can get the most from it.