Delta Force Open Beta: Release date, platforms, game modes, more

Delta Force, previously called Delta Force: Hawk Ops, officially arrives through its Open Beta in December. This new multiplayer FPS is completely free to play, combining elements of Battlefield and Escape from Tarkov, alongside a single-player campaign.

Delta Force is one of the longest-running FPS franchises, with the first game arriving in 1998. It hasn’t been seen since 2009’s Delta Force: Xtreme 2 but returns as a free-to-play multiplayer shooter.

Alongside a remaster of 2003’s Black Hawk Down campaign, Delta Force has large-scale combat similar to Battlefield and an extraction mode like you’d see in Tarkov. There has been a closed alpha and a few technical tests but now, everyone can give it a shot thanks to the Open Beta.

Here’s everything you need to know including its release date, platforms, and how to play it.

The Delta Force Open Beta arrives on Thursday, December 5. The exact time it starts hasn’t been confirmed yet but we’ll let you know as soon as it’s available.

When does the beta end?

The beta won’t be shutting down as this is essentially the early access release of the game, and everything will carry through to its console and mobile launch which is planned for early 2025.

Expect continuous updates as the beta takes the game towards launch, with the devs promising a “large update” every three months alongside regular quality of life and balance updates. They also plan on bringing all of the Operations maps to one big open world, but work on that will begin in 2025.

How to play Delta Force Open Beta

To play, simply look for the Delta Force’s store page on Steam or the Epic Games Store. You’ll be able to download it for free and play as soon as it’s live, but you can also wishlist it to get a notification.

Delta Force Open Beta platforms

The Delta Force Open Beta is only available on PC. While console and mobile launches are set to arrive in Q1 2025, the Open Beta is purely open to PC players.

Game modes

Delta Force’s Open Beta features the Havoc Warfare and Hazard Operations game modes with the single-player Black Hawk Down campaign remaster set to arrive “some time after” the beta goes live.

Havoc Warfare is essentially the large-scale Battlefield mode with two teams of 32 while Hazard Operations. Expect more modes to be added as the open beta goes on.

Team Jade

Is there controller support?

Delta Force doesn’t have controller support during the beta but it’s “under development and will be added soon.” You’ll have to stick to mouse and keyboard for now but expect controller support to be added before the console release.

As we wait for the beta to arrive, you can check out all of the Operators and the PC requirements.