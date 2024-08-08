Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC system requirements – File size, recommended & minimum specs

Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC system requirements – File size, recommended & minimum specsTeam Jade
Knowing the system requirements needed to run Delta Force: Hawk Ops at a stable 60fps is incredibly important, especially for players looking to boost their kill potential. So, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements as well as the file size of the Alpha Test.
While having a beefy PC won’t help raise your overall skill in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, it can help make your gameplay experience smoother. After all, hitting that 60fps sweet spot is a must for those who don’t wish to fall foul of any sluggish frame drops.
So, if you managed to gain access to the Alpha Test via the Twitch drops event, or wish to see what kind of hardware you need to run the game, our Delta Force: Hawk Ops system requirements guide has everything you need to know.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops system requirements
The settings below are required to run Delta Force: Hawk Ops smoothly at 1080p, achieving a frame rate of 30+ fps on low settings.
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory (RAM): 12 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 / AMD R9 380 / Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: 12
It’s recommended that players install the game on an SSD over an HDD to avoid any stuttering and long loading times.
Should you find that you’re PC is still struggling to maintain a stable FPS, then adjust the in-game settings like shadows and environmental detail to eke out as much performance as you can.
Recommended
For the smoothest gameplay experience in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’ll need to have the following hardware:
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
- Memory (RAM): 16 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G / AMD RX5500 XT / Intel Arc A580
- DirectX: 12
The recommended setting will enable you to hit 60 fps and above at 1080p, giving you a smooth gameplay experience. If you’re still finding your game is struggling on medium/high settings, then you can always lower certain graphic options and install the game onto an SSD for faster loading times.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops file size
Delta Force: Hawk Ops requires 50 GB of free storage on your PC. This may seem on the low side when compared to the likes of Warzone and Battlefield: 2024, both of which are over 100 GB.
However, it’s important to note that this is the file size for the Alpha Test only. The Alpha will initially feature two Hazard Operations maps, with a third planned to be added later in the test.
With this in mind, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will likely require more storage space when the full release launches in the future. As always, we’ll update this article as and when the file size changes.
In the meantime, be sure to head over to our Twitch drops guide to see how you can gain access to the Alpha Test and check what platforms it’s currently available on.