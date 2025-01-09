Delta Force finally makes leveling up easier but not for long

Delta Force has finally removed the EXP cap on the Season Pass, but this change won’t last long with the old system returning once this season ends.

Ordinarily, you can only earn 235,000 EXP per week, with anything beyond that not counting towards the Season Pass at all.

This EXP cap has been a big complaint in the Delta Force community, with many players believing they should be able to grind freely without restrictions. In response, developer Team Jade has removed these caps but only until the end of Season 1 on January 19, 2025.

Article continues after ad

This was confirmed in an in-game notice that stated, “We understand that some players enjoy pursuing progression in an uncapped manner, and so we will remove the cap at the end of each season to allow players to progress as much as they like.”

Dexerto

You can now reach the end of the current Season Pass with no limits, making this a great time to get grinding. Doing so will unlock you a range of useful rewards, including EXP tokens, Merit Cards, Selection Packs, and a bunch of cool cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t the EXP cap being removed entirely?

While this change has been well received, some Delta Force players have questioned why the EXP cap is only being removed at the end of each season rather than altogether.

Addressing this query, Team Jade explained, “Currently, our Season Pass has a weekly EXP cap… This was added so that players can enjoy Delta Force without feeling they need to ‘no-life’ the game in order to unlock all rewards,” with this being implemented to create a “healthy and fun Delta Force experience.”

Article continues after ad

Dexerto The weekly EXP cap will return in Season 2.

While this may have been the intended effect, it actually has the exact opposite impact in some ways. With an EXP cap in place, players have to return each week to complete the Season Pass instead of grinding at a time that suits them.

A more effective way to make the Season Pass accessible to casual fans would be to either increase overall experience gains or run special events with boosted experience, like a Double EXP weekend or a specific playlist that rewards bonus EXP.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless, you’ll want to get involved while experience is uncapped to work through the Season Pass as fast as possible. To speed up the process, be sure to use our M4A1 loadout or CAR-15 loadout, with both of these being among the best guns in the game.