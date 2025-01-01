Delta Force assault rifle with blistering TTK puts every DMR to shame

The marksman rifles in Delta Force leave a lot to be desired, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a powerful precision weapon worth using, with the ASh-12 being a great option with a blisteringly fast TTK.

Despite being listed as an assault rifle, the ASh-12 is actually a high-caliber battle rifle that fires a huge round not too dissimilar from the .50 caliber ammunition you’d find in a anti-materiel sniper. As such, it hits very hard and has the fastest TTK of any rifle in the game at just 240 ms.

This doesn’t just beat out every assault rifle but also puts the marksman rifles to shame. For comparison, the PSG-1 and SVD both have a TTK of 400 ms, and those are considered some of the better options in the category. Admittedly, they offer more range but are let down by their low damage and far inferior versatility, with DMRs being essentially useless up close.

While its high damage makes it a great option in both semi-auto and full-auto, the ASh-12 does have a lot of recoil. Thankfully, this can be largely mitigated by running the build we’ve outlined below, which includes the import code that you can use to try it out in your next game.

Best ASh-12 Delta Force loadout – 6ETBDFG00AB0VBU781RJM

Muzzle: Titan Compensator

Titan Compensator Barrel: Annihilator Precision Long Barrel

Annihilator Precision Long Barrel Left, Right, and Upper Rail: Range Handguard

Range Handguard Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Foregrip: Resonant Ergonomic Grip

Resonant Ergonomic Grip Magazine: 30-Round Extended Mag

30-Round Extended Mag Stock: ASh-12 Sniper Stock

Dexerto

To make the ASh-12 as effective as possible, it’s imperative that you maximize recoil control and stability. The above build does this by utilizing powerful attachments such as the Titan Compensator and Resonant Ergonomic Grip.

With this loadout, the ASh-12’s recoil is more than halved when compared to its base version, allowing you to use it in full-auto up close and still hit shots. However, in medium to long-range gunfights, you’ll want to switch over to semi-auto and use it like a marksman rifle instead.

One attachment that you may want to switch is the optic. While the OSIGHT Red Dot is an excellent choice for an all-purpose build, especially if you calibrate it properly, those wanting a more traditional marksman rifle will likely prefer a higher zoom optic like the XCOG Assault 3.5x Scope or ACOG Precision 6x Scope.

Just be aware that if you use these higher zoom optics it becomes hard to be accurate in full-auto. You will be sacrificing close range gunfights to become more effective at long range. If that’s worth the trade off will depend on your preferred maps and modes, with large-scale conflicts lending themselves better to a scope.