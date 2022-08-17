PlayStation exclusive Death Stranding might be coming to PC Game Pass

One of Game Pass’ Twitter accounts has seemingly teased that PlayStation console exclusive Death Stranding will launch on PC Game Pass.

Launched in November 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding later migrated to PC in the summer of 2020.

Sony Interactive Entertainment published the title on PS4, but 505 Games took over publishing duties for the game’s PC version.

Now it appears that Steam and the Epic Games Store won’t be the only PC platforms with access to Death Stranding in the months ahead.

Xbox seemingly teases Death Stranding’s debut on PC Game Pass

The official PC Game Pass account recently changed its profile picture on Twitter to a rain-soaked, hill-filled landscape.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to figure out the screenshot’s origin – Death Stranding. The following screencap from Twitter user NV all but confirms as much.

Of course, this has led to speculation that the PlayStation console exclusive will eventually make its way to Xbox Game Pass on PC. Neither Xbox nor the game’s PC publisher, 505 Games, have formally announced the news.

If Death Stranding does land on PC Game Pass, it wouldn’t mark the first instance of a Sony-owned PlayStation exclusive launching across an Xbox-owned platform.

Following PlayStation’s renewed agreement with the MLB, baseball sim MLB The Show 21 hit stores for Xbox One and Series X|S last year. In an odd turn of events, the title even released day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass.

This year’s MLB The Show 22 similarly enjoyed a multiplatform release – Nintendo Switch included.

With all of the above in mind, Death Stranding’s potential PC Game Pass rollout doesn’t seem so farfetched.