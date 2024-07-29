Deadpool & Wolverine hype causes decade-old game price to skyrocket

The 2013 Deadpool video game has become extremely sought after thanks to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the retail price for the decade-old game has skyrocketed as a result.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest MCU film to release in theatres. The hotly anticipated return of Hugh Jackman as Logan as well as some surprising cameos has made the film the talk of the town—so much so that it has broken the record for the best opening weekend of an R-rated film of all time.

Amid the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have decided to revisit a cult classic video game based on the titular Deadpool. While video game adaptations of popular superheroes are extremely common, the 2013 Deadpool game is unique in that it is the only game to focus on the merc with a mouth.

While the character has appeared in other video games, such as Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, those looking for a fully-fledged Deadpool video game only have the 2013 title to fall back on.

Those wanting to get their hands on the decade-old game are now expected to pay high prices. Given that the game is unavailable to purchase digitally, those who have a physical copy of the game are hiking up the price given its increase in demand.

According to Price Charting, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Deadpool sell for $30 USD, the Xbox One upgrade for $50 USD and the PS4 the most expensive of the lot, with a resell value of $90 USD.

New listings for the game on sites such as eBay now show that all versions of the game are selling for over $100 USD, with some copies even selling for $150 USD or more.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen sales for an old video game skyrocket. The Last of Us and The Witcher 3 both received a massive boost in sales following the release of their respective TV show adaptations.

However, given the rarity of the Deadpool video game and its lack of accessibility to purchase online, those who still have a copy of the physical game in their collections have the chance to make a major profit on a decade-old game.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theatres globally and marks the only MCU film to be released in 2024.