Deadpool game could be a reality after Suda51 meets with Marvel

It’s been nearly a decade since comic fans were treated to a fully-fledged Deadpool game, and they’ve been clamoring for a fresh dose of foul-mouthed fourth wall breaking. The wait could be coming to an end though, as legendary developer Suda51 has revealed he’s had discussions with Marvel.



Even though there hasn’t been a Deadpool game since 2013, the character is more popular now than he’s ever been. The movies starring Ryan Reynolds have been box office smashes, while his crossover into Fortnite certainly left an impression on players.

Marvel has been making big plays in the gaming space in recent years, with Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, and Midnight Suns all on the horizon. But, the merc with a mouth still only has one full video game to his name.

This could all be about to change though as Goichi “Suda 51” Suda, who previously expressed his despite to make a Deadpool game, has revealed that he has met with Marvel higher-ups.

Speaking in a recent interview with Automaton, the iconic dev behind the No More Heroes series told of his meetings with Marvel. Discussing the future of his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, Suda said mentioned they want to create their own IPs, but also work on big-name projects.

“From now on, we’d like to create three new IPs and launch them one by one. However, we have also said that we would like to make IPs that are based on attractive original works, if there are any,” he said. “I think that will depend on the discussions we have with Marvel Studios. If Marvel Studios comes up with something good, we’ll think about it.”

While Shuda insisted he was “just kidding,” he did go on to confirm that his studio had met with Marvel.

“We’ve had a few meetings with Marvel, and we’ve talked about the possibility of working together on something. We hope that the power of video games will help to boost these opportunities.”

During a live stream event to celebrate the release of No More Heroes 3 in 2021, Suda told IGN Japan that the foul-mouthed antihero would be among his dream projects. “I’d also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game.”

Shuda’s work is well-known for poking fun at what video games are, so a self-aware, fourth-wall bending character like Deadpool could be a perfect fit for his studio.

Marvel are clearly in the business of drafting in top talent to work on their games, as it has with Insomniac and Square Enix. So we hope to see a Grasshopper Manufacture-developed Deadpool game very soon.