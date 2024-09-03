Deadlock’s worst hero is the best for beginners

Deadlock’s playerbase recommends the worst hero for new players. Despite her low success rate, they believe this character stands out as a great starting point for beginners.

Valve’s latest game loves to thrust players straight into chaotic 6v6 battles and watch them do their best to grasp the basics of runes and soul farming.

Unless you’re already a seasoned MOBA player, you can easily get lost in the basics. Sure, there is a hero sandbox and a tutorial section, but they’re easy to miss if you’re not looking for them.

More obvious are the “Great for new players” tags. These tags, added by Valve, signal which heroes they think are best for beginners.

But here’s where things get interesting: Deadlock’s worst-performing hero, Vindicta, also has one of these green tags. Valve may say she’s good for beginners, but the stats tell a different story.

Valve Should you learn how to play with the character that sits at the bottom of the list?

Despite her terrible win rate, comments on a popular thread on the Deadlock subreddit argue that Vindicta is the perfect character for newcomers because her abilities are among the simplest to grasp.

Vindicta is easy to pick up, especially for those who are more comfortable with shooter mechanics. You shoot your gun, and it does damage – simple as that. If you snipe, it does even more damage.

She can deal significant damage from a distance, which is different from most other heroes. That means players can basically hold down the left mouse button and occasionally snipe to do pretty well.

One player said, “I started playing with Vindicta and got the hang of her almost immediately.”

Another highly upvoted comment noted, “Probably using ‘you’ll understand skills and what to do’ instead of ‘you’ll probably win’ logic to differentiate the heroes.”

Even though Deadlock is still in its invite-only playtest phase, it has already broken 170,000 online players. The game is far from what Valve initially envisioned in its concept art, but it’s already built a passionate community that loves to debate and defend its heroes.