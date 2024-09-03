Deadlock’s easiest character has most “insane” pick rate & players want nerfs

The Deadlock community has called for a “major rework” of one of the game’s most straightforward characters after their “insane” pick rate was revealed.

While Deadlock is still in its limited early access period, the new shooter-oriented MOBA already has tens of thousands of players hopping in daily. With a huge variety of characters to choose from that can upgraded throughout matches for enhanced abilities and strength, Deadlock has a massive learning curve.

As a MOBA title at its core, some of Valve’s new hero-shooter characters have steep learning curves of their own. However, new data for the game has shed some light on which characters are the most popular to use, with Seven having a whopping 91.97% pick rate, according to Tracklog.

Article continues after ad

Seven is one of the most straightforward casters in Deadlock thanks to his various abilities, which all balance each other out. His lightning ball can be used from long range and has a huge hitbox, and his Static Charge stuns enemies in their place, making them easier to pick off.

Article continues after ad

In particular, Seven’s ult has been a major topic of discussion amongst the community. Seven’s Storm Cloud is a deadly tool that can help him claim massive chunks of the map when fully specced. Paired with Ivy’s ult, Seven can virtually wipe the map.

Article continues after ad

Given Seven’s high pick rate, the Deadlock community wants the devs to give the character extra attention to help balance the game.

“That is absolutely f****ing insane for a character in any game,” expressed one Reddit user in a new Deadlock thread. The same player added that the character may not be “broken or even good” but that despite having a “very low skill ceiling…he can impact the game a lot.”

Some Deadlock players claimed that the “noob lobbies” are the cause for Seven having such a high pick rate however, others also cited that his 56% win rate is a further “indication that the hero needs some adjustment.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Problem with Seven isn’t even his ult, that sh*t will get figured out eventually when players understand how it actually works,” began one Deadlock player before claiming that “it’s his base kit that’s broken.”

As such, the Deadlock community hopes Seven will be “hit with some major reworks and nerfed” in the coming months.