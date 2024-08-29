Deadlock Warden build: Best items, abilities & more

The Warden in Deadlock is a tanky gunner who excels at keeping enemies from running away. With the right abilities and items, your Warden can become a terrifying opponent to the enemy team.

Deadlock provides players with a variety of characters to choose from in this 6v6 MOBA shooter, but beginners may have a tough time figuring out the best builds for each hero.

We’re here to help you figure out the best items and abilities to use with Warden so you can get the most out of his enemy-rushing playstyle.

Best abilities to use on Warden

For anyone who isn’t familiar with how Warden’s abilities work, here’s a quick overview:

1: Alchemical Flask Throw a flask that damages, slows, and reduces the weapon damage and stamina of enemies it hits. Level 1: +40 Damage Level 2: +1 Stamina Reduction Level 3: -7 seconds Cooldown and applies 35% Fire Rate Slow



2: Willpower Gain a spirit shield and bonus movement speed. Level 1: +20% Move speed bonus Level 2: -20 seconds Cooldown Level 3: +200 Spirit Shield Health and now scales with Spirit Power



3: Binding Word Curse an enemy hero. If they don’t move away from their initial position within the escape time, they will be damaged and immobilized. Level 1: +1 second Immobilize Duration Level 2: -20 seconds Cooldown Level 3 : Warden deals +20% more Bullet Damage to trapped Heroes for 6 seconds



4: Last Stand After charging for 2.2 seconds, releases pulses that damage enemies and heal you based on the damage done. Level 1: +3m Radius Level 2: +70 DPS Level 3: -60 second Cooldown



It’s best to start by unlocking Alchemical Flask (Ability 1) to debuff your enemies, then Binding Word (Ability 3) next which can keep enemies locked in place so they’re easier to reach.

Continue by unlocking Willpower (Ability 2), which buffs your movement speed most importantly. Finally, unlock Last Stand (Ability 4) as your final ability which allows you to deal massive damage to enemies while healing yourself, albeit with a long channel duration before it activates.

When upgrading your abilities, prioritize your first three abilities until they’re all Level 2. Once that’s done, fully upgrade Last Stand, as this is crucial to win endgame fights.

Your last three upgrades can be used to improve Willpower and Binding Word, as they will be your most-used abilities during this stage of the game. You can end it off by fully upgrading Alchemical Flask to get that Attack Speed reduction. Getting that last point in Flask early is a solid option if you’re doing a lot of split pushing.

Best build on Warden: Deadlock items explained

We’ve divided the items here into four different sections: Early game, mid game, late game/luxury buys, and situational items.

The first three sections are the most important and should give you a good idea of the items you’ll be most often buying during each stage. Situational items are only used in unique situations where you need to counter different enemy mechanics.

Let’s look at the best items you should purchase for Warden during each stage of the game:

Early game items

Dexerto/Valve

During the beginning stages of the game, you should be upgrading the aspects of Warden that make him shine. In this case, you’ll want to make sure to get High-Velocity Mag for a faster and deadlier weapon. Monster Rounds is a great all-rounder for lane pressure, and it’ll make it much easier to kill jungle camps so you can build your lead.

Warden prides himself on catching up to fleeing foes, so make sure to grab Slowing Hex to slow enemies down trapped in your Binding Word. You’ll want this and Mystic Burst ASAP to bully your enemy out of lane.

Sprint Boots are fantastic for building an early lead by rotating to other lanes or stealing jungle, but can be subbed out for Extra Stamina if you’re struggling in lane. Extra Regen and Healing Rite are both options for if you get set back in lane as well.

Mid game items

Dexerto/Valve

In the mid game, you’ll be improving Warden’s speed using items like Fleetfoot to reduce his movement speed penalty while firing, and Quicksilver Reload applied to Alchemical Flask to make it so you don’t have to reload as often. Can be subbed out for Active Reload if you prefer. On the flip side, add more enemy debuffs to the enemy with Slowing Bullets (reduces movement speed).

You should also get even tankier during this stage of the game with items like Fortitude, Bullet Armor, and Spirit Armor. Prioritize Fortitude if you’re ahead since it’s so effective for rotating and splitting. There’s also Bullet Resist Shredder, which can reduce your target’s bullet damage resistance when they’re locked in place.

Knockdown is a must in most cases. Either use it on enemies trying to dive you to lock them in place, or use it on someone already locked down by Binding Word to CC them even longer.

Late game/Luxury items

Dexerto/Valve

The late game is where the Warden bulks up even more. Gain Improved versions of Bullet Armor and Spirit Armor for maximum survivability, with Veil Walker giving you some bonus shield to run into lane with along with stealth.

We’re also continuing the trend of improving your own damage while also debuffing your enemies using items like Inhibitor and Point Blank. If you want to be a split push menace, get Heroic Aura so you can grant nearby allies and minions additional movement speed and fire rate. Splitting is a very strong strategy in Deadlock.

If you take Improved Reach, put it on Binding Word to increase the size of the cage. Pristine Emblem can also help with 100-0ing an opponent with ease.

Situational items

Dexerto/Valve

While these items aren’t required for this build, there are some reasons why you may choose these items in your matches:

Alchemical Fire : Works alongside Alchemical Flask to damage and debuff your enemies, use on someone once they’re bound with Binding Word .

: Works alongside Alchemical Flask to damage and debuff your enemies, use on someone once they’re bound with . Crippling Headshot : Lowers your enemy’s overall damage resistance, great for bursting down bulky heroes that you bind.

: Lowers your enemy’s overall damage resistance, great for bursting down bulky heroes that you bind. Silencer : Prevents your foes from using abilities when they’re Silenced, use this if you have enemies with aggravating abilities.

: Prevents your foes from using abilities when they’re Silenced, use this if you have enemies with aggravating abilities. Debuff Remover : Will cleanse you of any debuffs while also increasing your movement speed.

: Will cleanse you of any debuffs while also increasing your movement speed. Unstoppable : Pick this if you’re sick of getting stunned, silenced, or put to sleep, amongst other debilitations as you become immune to them. Pop before your ult if you’re worried about getting CCed.

: Pick this if you’re sick of getting stunned, silenced, or put to sleep, amongst other debilitations as you become immune to them. Pop before your ult if you’re worried about getting CCed. Phantom Strike : Close the distance on quick-footed enemies by teleporting to a target, disarming and slowing them at the same time.

: Close the distance on quick-footed enemies by teleporting to a target, disarming and slowing them at the same time. Cold Front : Another good pick if you want to deal Spirit damage while also reducing your enemies’ movement speed.

: Another good pick if you want to deal Spirit damage while also reducing your enemies’ movement speed. Decay : If your enemies are healing too often, this reduces the amount of healing they receive while also dealing damage.

: If your enemies are healing too often, this reduces the amount of healing they receive while also dealing damage. Ethereal Shift: Get this item if you want to be untargetable for certain periods of time while getting the jump on enemies, or if you’re getting dived.

That’s everything you need to know about creating a build for Warden on Deadlock! Other than characters like Warden, you may also be interested in trying out fav-favorites like Lady Geist, Seven, and Vindicta, so check out those build guides if you’re interested.

