Deadlock Unsecured Souls: What are they and how to secure them

Are you wondering what are Unsecured Souls and how they work in Valve’s Deadlock? Here’s everything you need to know and how to secure them.

Deadlock is Valve’s next 6v6 MOBA hero shooter, which is presently in early development, and players are participating in the alpha playtest to have a firsthand experience with the game. It has already sparked a lot of excitement among shooter fans and streamers like Shroud, who predict Deadlock will take over the globe.

In this third-person shooter, players take control of powerful heroes and guide NPCs along many lanes to breach the opponent team’s defenses. Once breached, their Patron will be exposed. The first team to lose their Patron loses the match.

However, to obtain further powers and weapons in the game, players must first obtain Souls, which can be Secured or Unsecured. While Secured Souls may be obtained by defeating enemies and blasting green orbs, Unsecured Souls are more tricky.

We have all you need to know about Unsecured Souls and how to safeguard them right here.

Valve/Dexerto You’ll need to find and defeat Jungle Creepers in Deadlock to get Unsecured Souls.

What are Unsecured Souls in Deadlock and how to secure them

In Deadlock, Unsecured Souls can be obtained from Creepers and crates. These souls function just like any other souls, regardless of where they come from. They can be used immediately to purchase abilities and weapons, but beware that they will be dropped upon your death and can be claimed by your enemies and allies.

The easiest way to get Unsecured Souls is by killing Creepers around the map. They can be found in Creeper Camps in three different tiers:

Tier 1 Creepers are the easiest to kill and spawn 2 minutes into the game

Tier 2 Creepers are slightly tougher to beat but worth it and spawn 7 minutes into the game

Tier 3 Creepers are the toughest to beat and spawn 7 minutes into the game

Valve/Dexerto Locations of all Creeper Camps in Deadlock.

There are six Tier 1 Creeper Camps around the map and are donated by a single triangle. Tier 2 camps are the most abundant ones on the map with 25 camps laid out on the map denoted by a triangle and a single line below it.

There are eight Tier 3 Creeper Camps in the camp and are quite tough to beat since they consume most of your time. They are denoted by a triangle with 2 lines below it on the map.

Valve The Unsecured Souls get ticked down and added to your overall Souls balance over time.

As soon as you eliminate Creepers and claim Unsecured Souls, you’ll notice some numbers ticking down next to your Souls total. These are the unsecured ones that will eventually shift to a more secure state.

Those Unsecured Souls will be added to your total Souls count, so you will not need to do anything else to secure them. However, if players risk being eliminated or passing on Unsecured Souls to an enemy or ally, it is strongly advised that they spend those souls right away.

That's everything you need to know about Unsecured Souls and how to secure them.