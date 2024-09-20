Deadlock September 19 patch notes: Soul Orb changes, Veil Walker nerf, more

Valve dropped a minor patch for Deadlock on September 19, and with it comes some nerfs to Veil Walker, an update to private lobbies, and several bug fixes.

Ever since its full acknowledgment by its devs, Deadlock has been receiving a fair few game-changing updates.

Be it a plethora of hero balances to shake up the meta, map changes, or new movement tech with wall jumping, players in early access certainly haven’t been left to twiddle their thumbs.

Now comes yet another minor update after September 12’s massive patch which brought a lot of changes like a 24/7 playtest.

In this new build, the devs have made an adjustment to Veil Walker’s fire rate buff, alongside adding some new features to Deadlock’s private lobbies.

It also brings with it new changes to Soul Orbs, with the orb splits being changed up from the last hotfix. Now prior to the10 minute mark, lanes will split orbs if there are more heroes than the assigned heroes on it.

Valve The September 19 patch brought some changes to Soul Orb splits.

Below you can find the full September 19 patch notes.

Deadlock September 19 patch notes

Replaced the recent soul duplication hotfix with new behavior. Pre 10 min, lanes now always split orbs when there are more heroes than the assigned participants for that lane (3+ people in a dual lane, 2+ people in a solo). Previously it only split with 3+ people regardless of the lane, which is what allowed soul abuses when dipping into a solo lane.

Private lobbies can now assign players to duo and solo lanes

Fixed some recent bugs with Vindicta Flight that could cause some large bursts in a direction

Fixed being able to shoot while using Ethereal Shift and flying with Vindicta

Veil Walker: Fire Rate reduced from 30% to 20%

If you want to check out how Deadlock’s last big patch changed up Soul Orbs to make farming easier, you can brush up on the latest here.