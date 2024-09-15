Deadlock September 14 patch notes: Emergency Bebop nerfs & more

Deadlock’s September 12 update delivered some huge Bebop buffs, and a subsequent update two days later has been created almost solely to nerf him back to down to a reasonable power level.

Upon the Sept 12 update’s release, players almost immediately noticed how powerful Bebop’s ult was, claiming it was one of the most broken abilities in the game. Considering hiding behind a wall wasn’t nearly as effective as it once was, their gripes were warranted.

Sure, while Bebop’s ultimate is one of the most easily reactable and countered ultimates in the game on paper, it did way too much damage and was way too hard to avoid in practice. By the time Knockdown went off on him, your entire team was probably dead.

However, this isn’t the only change made on the patch. Here are the full Deadlock September 14 patch notes:

Deadlock September 14 full patch notes

Bebop

Hyper Beam cooldown increased from 117 to 130

Hyper Beam T1 reduced from -38s to -30s

Hyper Beam end radius reduced from 5m to 4m

Hyper Beam slow reduced from 40% to 30%

Hyper Beam DPS reduced from 220 to 205

Hyper Beam DPS spirit scaling reduced from 3 to 2.7

McGinnis

Medicinal Specter radius spirit power reduced from 0.07 to 0.05

Items

Ammo Scavenger: Buff duration reduced from 40s to 35s

What did Bebop do before, and why was he nerfed?

Valve

These nerfs aren’t a complete erasure of his buffs, but they do significantly scale back his power level. His ult is, in some ways, weaker than it was before the nerfs. He should, however, still be in a better spot than he was before since his ult is still better and buffs to his other abilities are unchanged.

For those unaware, here’s the full set of changes from the September 12 patch for the sake of comparison:

Uppercut no longer roots your hero during cast time

Can now keep firing if he jumps and his laser is already warmed up

Reverted recent change to make hook have an alternate cast mode to pierce through allies/enemies

Hook range reduced from 35m to 30m

Hyper Beam now does splash damage around a 5m area the beam connects to on the ground (can be used to fish heroes out of cover in some areas)

Valve’s devs doing quick hotfixes between major Deadlock patches is pretty standard, so we’ll let you know if any additional changes are made before the next major patch comes, with its release date most likely being September 26.