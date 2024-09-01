Deadlock players enjoy the game so much they don’t mind feeling like a “noob”

Deadlock players are enjoying the game so much that they don’t mind taking the loss and feeling like a “noob.”

Deadlock may be one of the worst-kept secrets in all of gaming, and after months of rumors and leaks, developer Valve finally unveiled their new title.

While the game is still in its limited early access period, the new shooter-oriented MOBA already has tens of thousands of players hoping daily. Interest in Deadlock is so high that it has broken player count records despite only being in very early access.

Article continues after ad

With a huge variety of characters to choose from that can upgraded throughout matches for enhanced abilities and strength, Deadlock features a massive learning curve.

And while gamers at times find themselves frustrated when trying to make sense of a new video game, Deadlock players are more than fine with feeling like a “noob” given how much “fun” they are having playing the new title.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread asking if anybody else is enjoying the game despite “being a noob”, Deadlock players have been sharing their experiences with the new 6v6 hero-shooter, with multiple users highlighting how “refreshing” it has been to play a “game exclusively to have fun” even when they are “getting s*** on every game.”

Article continues after ad

“There’s something extremely refreshing about playing a game exclusively to have fun,” revealed one Reddit user before later admitting that “the last time [they] felt this way about gaming was when PUBG launched.”

Others quickly agreed with these sentiments, highlighting how Deadlock keeps players engaged and present even during a loss.

“Losing in Deadlock isn’t nearly as boring as DOTA; sometimes, you’re just forced to sit in your base and do nothing because you have 0 wards,” commented one user. “In this game, for the most part, you can still run around and do cool active movement stuff,” they added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Deadlock is currently in early access, and for those who have not yet jumped into Valve’s new hero-shooter MOBA title, here’s how you can get access and dive into the fun.