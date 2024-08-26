Deadlock players crown “sentient gargoyle” the best girl in the game

Valve has recently lifted the veil for playtesters to talk about its upcoming online shooter, and fans already have their eyes set on Ivy, a “sentient gargoyle” girl who wields a crossbow.

While there will be an array of unique characters to choose from in this hero shooter, one in particular named Ivy has certain players ready to decide on their main and best girl.

Ivy is best used in a duo and can slow or stun enemies, acting as a support that can link up with another ally.

Article continues after ad

But, as one user on X/Twitter said, this gargoyle with a newsboy cap and baggy pants is capturing love from the community for reasons beyond her gameplay.

The poster explained how “people knew from the alpha alone that the most popular girl was going to be the sentient gargoyle” and not any of the other fine women in Deadlock such as Vindicta.

Article continues after ad

The majority of the replies agreed with them, with one player explaining why Ivy was so popular: “Sometimes, all you need is a funny little goblin creature to win people over to a character.”

Article continues after ad

Another response pointed out how well-designed Ivy was as a character. “Her design is beautifully done,” they said, “The seam-like markings are such a nice touch!”

Some fans didn’t need to know anything about Ivy’s backstory or abilities to like her, as one comment stated “I don’t need to know a single other thing about her to know she’s already Best Girl.”

Now that the playtesters have been able to openly talk about their experience with Deadlock and Valve has acknowledged its existence, fan art has already been springing up online. And much of it has been of Ivy the gargoyle.

Article continues after ad

One quick search on X will show anyone access to plenty of amazing drawings of this gargoyle. From silly memes, to animations, Ivy has taken over the player base just by looks alone.

Article continues after ad

With some already claiming that Valve’s new game will “take over the world,” it’s only a matter of time until Ivy herself takes over the majority of character conversations.