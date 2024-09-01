Deadlock players convinced it’s suffering from “quick success”

Deadlock’s population explosion since Valve officially announced the MOBA has inevitably resulted in a proportionate rise in anti-social behavior.

Affected by the prevalence of rage quitters, general toxicity, and cheating, legitimate players have been venting their frustrations on social media. Rather than accuse Valve of inaction, Deadlock’s fledgling subreddit attributed the issues to unforeseen popularity.

“This is Valve suffering from the quick success of Deadlock,” one player said, stating their belief that “Toxic players and cheaters” will be “filtered” out by the game’s report function.

Article continues after ad

While Valve has already taken action to curb the prevalence of bad actors by handing out permanent bans, Deadlock, early in development as it is, likely doesn’t have any automated review process in place to process reports.

Experiences have devolved to such an extent for some, that they’ve called on Valve to “revoke access” from anyone who repeatedly quits matches early. “Last night I played six games with some friends. Five of the six ended in the enemy or my team leaving,” another vented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s pretty out of control already,” more lamented, adding, “I don’t know how you guys deal with any of this.”

Considering the quantity of similar discourse present in the thread, the issues accompanying Deadlock’s ever-increasing player base are to be expected, to an extent.

It’s worth noting that, as a Closed Alpha, server instability is to be expected. Disconnects and crashes are common causes of people leaving matches prematurely, so not all can be attributed to intentional rage quitters.

Article continues after ad

Valve hasn’t indicated when it expects Deadlock to leave Alpha, but has been deploying sizable balance updates and improvements to overall gameplay. How those will affect the current meta remains to be seen, but you can check out our tier list to see which heroes are currently considered best of the bunch.