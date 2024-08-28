Deadlock players can’t stop picking this character even if he’s an “a******”

Players can’t seem to get enough of Lash, Deadlock’s community-favorite jerk, and they’re loving every second of it.

Valve’s latest game is a wild mix of hero shooter and MOBA. Each character has a unique playstyle, and the community can’t stop arguing about which ones are the best.

Deadlock’s characters have distinct roles like tanks, damage dealers, and support. Some heroes lock down enemies or heal teammates, while others snipe from a distance or dive into the fray.

Each has a unique personality, but not all are created equal. According to our tier list and player reactions, one character stands above (or maybe below) the rest: Lash.

On Reddit, players agree Lash is Deadlock’s most mobile and fun-to-play character. He zips around the map, evading attacks with ease and frustrating enemies.

But it’s not just his movement that makes him the talk of the town. Lash’s gameplay and lore paint him as a true villain. Yet, players can’t help but choose him, proudly calling themselves “Lasholes.”

“The issue is that while playing against Lash makes you feel that to the bottom of your soul if you try him, you realize he is a super fun and skill-testing hero,” one player explained. “He feels smooth to play, zipping around in the air, and then another Lash main is born.”

Another player chimed in: “Indeed, probably the most fun character for me right now. The insane mobility, outplay potential, and huge skill ceiling with proper movement usage for good positioning. I’m scared he’s gonna get nerfed.”

A third comment summed it up perfectly: “I’m a proud Lashole.”

Deadlock/Dexerto

Even Valve thinks Lash is a terrible person. That’s the only lore they’ve given him so far: “Jacob Lash is an a******.” It’s a stark contrast to other characters with detailed backstories.

Despite Deadlock being invite-only, the player count is rising fast, so seems like Lash – and his “Lasholes” – are here to stay.