Deadlock players beg Valve to revert mini map changes in September 12 patch

Deadlock players are begging Valve to revert the mini-map change made in the September 12 patch as the updated version has made it less informative.

The surprise Deadlock update brought a lot of new changes, from map shake-ups to a new reporting system to keep toxicity in line. There’s a lot to digest from it, including the massive hero and item balances.

One of the bigger changes in the patch was a redesign to the mini-map, which sought to simplify some things and even add new hero icons. However, hours into the update, players are already not happy with the change.

In a viral Reddit post on the changes, a player compared the old mini-map to the new one, pointing out many of its flaws.

One of the main points was that the new one was “less informative”, as it doesn’t tell you what each jungle camp’s tiers are. In fact, it doesn’t even tell you where they are at all.

When the update first went live, instead of icons on the mini-map telling you where the camps were, it would just give you heat spots showing their general vicinity. However, this was quickly patched out to add back the jungle camp icons and their tiers.

Additionally, the new mini-map does not show you detailed pathways like the old one, rather simplifying it to now not show buildings and walls.

This means that if you are just starting out and still memorizing the map, you may have a harder time getting to specific spots, which is quite important since there are a lot of important crates scattered across it.

On the visual aspect, players pointed out that instead of the old light grey on black mini-map, it’s now a dark translucent on black, which lowers visibility and makes it harder to know where you are at a glance.

Another sticking point is the hero icons. Instead of just being headshots of their splash art, it has been changed to a new set of drawn icons, however it’s not as recognizable as the old one.

“Holy yikes it’s horrific,” a player said in the Reddit thread. “Not a huge fan of this change. The map is so convoluted as it is, the mini map was really helpful before,” another said.

“Yeah overall it’s just ugly, less informative, hero icons are less clear,” a player summarized.