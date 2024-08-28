Deadlock players beg Valve to add key feature to improve “clunky” combat

Deadlock players are imploring developer Valve to add key features to minimize the “clunky” combat system.

Deadlock is the new release on many players’ lips at the moment, the new MOBA from developer Valve breaking engagement records and already cementing itself as one of the most promising new titles on the market.

However, this isn’t to say players don’t have some concerns with the game’s early combat. Obviously, the game is still extremely early on in development, with years of progress to be made, but fans have been quick to voice their concerns with a few particulars, namely regarding casting and using abilities.

Currently, when using multiple active spells and items on a target, players must press the hotkey assigned and individually click to use each one.

As such, Deadlock players have called on developer Valve to add a “quickcast” feature that will allow them to use as many abilities as they like without having to repeatedly spam their hotkey.

The original poster in a new Reddit thread stated, “In Dota, I’ve used quickcast for many years now because having to use an ability or item and then also click just feels really clunky.”

Fellow Deadlock players were quick to jump in and share echo the point.

While double-clicking to activate multiple abilities is an alternative option, many claim that doing so can have the opposite effect.

“Am I crazy, or is this broken for a lot of stuff? Double tapping also cancels the ability, right? I turned this setting on and found that I couldn’t teleport my teammates anymore with Dynamo,” revealed one Reddit user.

While the lack of a quickcast feature has been causing hassles for some, there doesn’t appear to be any long-term concern. Again, Deadlock is still in early development, so players are confident Valve will implement this and many other refinements over time.

Multiple users are confident that “Dota has quickcast, so this will too.”

At the time of writing, Valve has yet to address the community’s desire to add a quickcast feature. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if they do.

In the meantime, as you get familiar with the game’s expansive cast of characters, brush up on some of our optimal builds here.