Deadlock players are loving this beautiful greener map design

Deadlock players are head over heels for this concept art that depicts a lush, green map, much like Bioshock Infinite’s aesthetic.

Deadlock‘s art style uniquely blends steampunk and fantasy for its occult New York setting. So far, the game has captivated players with its mechanical and organic designs, but its current map is mostly bare, lacking the vibrant greenery many crave.

The latest concept art shared by Valve showcases a dramatic shift from the noir vibe.

The map promises more greenery and occult posters adorning the sides of buildings. It features an enhanced Middle Temple, bringing a fresh, Bioshock Infinite-like vibe to the MOBA shooter.

This greener look has also struck the right chord with players.

Over on Reddit, players are ecstatic. “I f****** love green urban areas; give me that s***,” one enthusiastic player posted.

Another echoed the sentiment saying, “Oh my god, that is just perfect style.”

The concept art strikes a middle ground between the visuals Valve advertised for Neon Prime, an earlier version of the game, and Deadlock’s current alpha appearance. Neon Prime had more vibrant visuals and a night-and-day cycle.

While many hope the concept art will translate to future maps, other players agree with Valve’s decision to go in a different direction. As a player on another Reddit post says, the art style from the video “feels way too close to Overwatch’s design aesthetic” and could explain why the devs chose an occult New York theme instead.

That said, they hope to see more green added to the Cursed Apple. As one player put it, “gameplay and balancing are more important right now, but I would love to see more plants on our current map at some point.”

Despite being invite-only, Deadlock climbed onto the list of the top 10 most-played games on Steam. The player community is thriving, rallying behind Ivy while dismissing Lash as an “a**hole.” The buzz around the map’s concept art suggests this fan base is not just growing but is deeply invested in its evolving world.