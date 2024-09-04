Deadlock players are already welcoming Concord players after shock shutdown

The Concord fanbase might have been cast adrift, but they have been welcomed by the players of Deadlock; Valve’s rapidly growing new hero shooter x MOBA title.

On September 3, 2024, Sony announced that Concord was being taken offline after just ten days since it launched and that all copies would be refunded, shocking the gaming world. This led to unfavorable comparisons to other notable bombs, like The Day Before.

The death of Concord wasn’t a big shock. Instead, it was the timeframe involved. Most expected Sony to give the game a few months before quietly pulling the plug. Instead, we have a very public and embarrassing shutdown, even if Sony claims it’s only temporary.

Concord may be gone, but plenty of other games can absorb its audience. Deadlock fans on the Gaming Reddit are asking Concord players to come join them in Valve’s new game, which has actual buzz and excitement around it.

Naturally, this led to a lot of jokes. “32 new players incoming,” one user jested, while another said, “Can the servers handle tens of new players?”

Joking aside, as Deadlock requires an invite from an existing player, Concord fans made many requests to get in, which were accepted by Reddit users.

The only problem is that Deadlock is currently a PC exclusive, and there is no word of any console ports. This means that any former Concord player with only a PS5 is out of luck, as they won’t be able to play the game.

Concord may return in the future, most likely with an F2P model, but the chances of a Final Fantasy 14-style resurrection are slim, especially considering the bloat in the GaaS market. It might be better for the Concord fanbase to hitch their wagon to something like Deadlock rather than wasting another 10 days of their time.

