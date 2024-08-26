Deadlock streamer ohnePixel uses pause for “mental warfare” against enemies

While streaming Deadlock, one content creator learned how to use the game’s pause function and instantly thought of it as a good “mental warfare” tactic.

Deadlock, Valve’s new 6v6 MOBA, remains in early development, yet its profile is steadily on the rise amid the studio’s acknowledgment of the game and ongoing playtests.

Given its MOBA-heavy DNA, Deadlock has already garnered countless comparisons to another Valve series, Dota. And, understandably, some players are learning just how much it shares with the older online game in real time.

Such was the case with popular Counter-Strike streamer ohnePixel, who realized mid-match that Deadlock boasts a pause function much like the one in Dota 2.

A Twitter/X user shared footage of the ohnePixel moment, which shows him accidentally pausing the game. After learning the pause lasts for several seconds, ohnePixel said the feature is good for taking a water break and getting fresh air.

The streamer then told his buddies to pause, too, because it may “tilt the enemy team,” “tilt” being a term commonly used in Counter-Strike which refers to messing with foes on an emotional level that hinders their ability to properly assess the game.

“[It’s] mental warfare. Take your pause, bro… this tilts the f**k out of them, I swear,” ohnePixel continued.

Thus far, Deadlock’s pause seems to work a lot like the Dota 2 feature in that it comes with a cooldown. However, some players have already reported issues with enemy squads repeatedly abusing the function during matches.

One Reddit user claimed a team’s constant use of the pause button “tilted my friends out of this game…”

The feature’s long history in Dota 2 suggests it’s not going anywhere in Deadlock. However, user feedback and cheating concerns indicate Valve developers may want to fine-tune the functionality throughout the project’s development.