Deadlock Mo and Krill build: Best items, abilities & more

If you’re looking to play a roamer who can gank lanes in Deadlock, Mo and Krill may be the right hero for you. So, here are the best build for the duo.

Although not exactly the greatest laner, Mo and Krill are particularly adept at ganking – especially single targets and being able to take out enemies quickly.

Not only that, as one of the best heroes when it comes to clearing jungle camps, they are the perfect hero if you find yourself itching to roam around the map.

So here’s the best build on Mo and Krill in Deadlock, including the best items to buy and how to level their abilities.

Best abilities to use on Mo and Krill

Here is a rundown of Mo and Krill’s abilities to give you an idea of what they do:

1. Scorn Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. Heal is stronger against enemy heroes. Level 1: -4 second cooldown Level 2: +25 damage Level 3: Adds a debuff to enemies that let Mo and Krill deal +15% damage to them. Stacks and lasts 16 seconds

2. Burrow Burrow underground, moving faster, and gaining spirit and bullet armor. Damage from enemy heroes will reduce the speed bonus. When you jump out, knock enemies into the air and perform a spin attack that damages and slows. Cooldown starts when Burrow ends. Level 1: Burrow time +3 seconds Level 2: +140 Spin DPS and +2 radius Level 3: -20 cooldown and +3 m/s move speed

3. Sand Blast Spray sand that disarms enemies in front of you and deals damage. Level 1: +1.5 second duration Level 2: -20 second cooldown Level 3: Slow targets by -50%

4. Combo Hold the target in place, stunning them and dealing damage during the channel. If they die during Combo, you permanently gain max health. Level 1: -30 second cooldown Level 2: Combo duration +1 second Level 3: +40 damage per second and 100% lifesteal



Below you can find the ideal abilities to max out first:

When it comes to the early game, you’ll want to upgrade Scorn by two as it will help you out in the laning phase. Mo and Krill are quite weak while laning due to their dump truck hitbox, so keeping yourself topped off from enemy poke is a must. Although it becomes decreasingly useful in the mid to late game, meaning it’s best to max it out last.

Right after putting some levels into Scorn, you’ll want to start maxing out Burrow immediately for the mid-game. This is because it’s probably their best ability.

With great mobility which leaves you invulnerable, being able to gain Spirit and bullet armor while underground, and fantastic AOE damage and CC, it is undoubtedly Mo and Krill’s bread and butter in the mid to late game.

Maxing out Combo next is essential as that is your main ability to instantly take out unsuspecting enemies. Being able to immobilize enemies while heavily damaging them, if you combo your abilities right with Combo you can easily take out a pesky enemy before a team fight even starts.

Although Sand Blast is not the most important part of your kit, it’s crucial to starting off your Combo as it leaves enemies completely helpless.

Best build for Mo and Krill: Deadlock items explained

We’ll divide the items into four sections: early game, mid-game, late game/luxury, and situational.

As you can tell, each section of items you buy will really depend on what stage of the game you are in and the enemies you find yourself having to counter.

Of course, it should be noted that this isn’t an objectively correct build for Mo and Krill, but it is a good build if you’re just starting out

Early game items

When it comes to the early game, giving yourself as much of an advantage is a must because of how weak Mo and Krill can be a the start.

This is why Monster Rounds is a great item to get so you can kill creeps better, and Headshot Booster so you can deal some poke damage on your opponent. Since Mo and Krill thrive in close proximity, Close Quarters is a no-brainer.

To give your abilities a bit more range, Mystic Reach is a must-buy. This way, you aren’t constrained by your ability radius, and Infuser is a great item to use when you’re engaging with an enemy.

Since Mo and Krill can be quite vulnerable during the laning phase, Enduring Spirit and Healing Rite are also good items to get as they’ll give you a bit more health to survive pokes, and Sprint Boots will be useful since the hero is lacking in mobility.

Mid game items

Since Mo and Krill lack in abilities to put themselves close to enemies, Warp Stone is a great item to get if to get right in the thick of the action immediately.

Since the hero lacks great poking, Berserker and Fleetfoot are great items to supplement that weakness while clearing out creeps.

That is also why Torment Pulse is so useful, as clearing out camps will be way easier when the item can deal consistent damage to nearby enemies. When paired with Mystic Vulnerability lowering Spirit Resist when dealing Spirit Damage makes it easy to kill them.

It obviously also greatly helps in fights, since you’ll be playing close to enemies and these items will help you lower their tankiness and help you deal tons of damage.

When getting Surge of Power, we’d recommend putting it on Burrow as it’ll allow you to go fast underground and you’ll be able to easily engage in fights effectively.

Since you’ll be roaming a lot, Veil Walker is a great item that gives you some extra tankiness when roaming. This goes well with Enchanter’s Barrier if you come across an enemy.

Late game/luxury

Since by this stage, you’ll be getting closer than ever to enemies, getting Point Blank is essential to build off of Close Quarters. Spiritual Overflow is a great item that scales well into the late game, and Crippling Headshot is a great item to up your lifesteal.

By this point, enemies are probably on the lookout to stun or sleep you when you’re engaging, which is why Unstoppable is a must-buy so you can have a window to pull off your combos. Additionally, Phantom Strike is an amazing item to use to engage enemies.

Divine Kevlar is another must-buy as it will give you some tankiness when using Combo, and Escalating Exposure should also be an insta buy since it builds off of Mystic Vulnerability.

Improved Reach is another great buy, building off of Mystic Reach, so an ability can have increased range. We like putting it on Combo.

Although not must-buys, Superior Duration and Superior Cooldown are great picks since they’ll allow you to use abilities as often as possible, which is what you want by the late game.

Situational items

Since these items are very much situational, only buy them when you encounter a certain problem. We’ll explain when exactly you’d want to get each of them:

Alchemical Fire: If you find yourself needing to deal more damage on enemies before engaging, Alchemical Fire is great to throw at enemies before diving into them.

If you find yourself needing to deal more damage on enemies before engaging, Alchemical Fire is great to throw at enemies before diving into them. Colossus: If you find enemies are escaping too easily from your dives, Colossus is a good item to make sure they are forced to fight on your terms.

If you find enemies are escaping too easily from your dives, Colossus is a good item to make sure they are forced to fight on your terms. Metal Skin: If Unstoppable isn’t enough to stop enemies from stopping your engages, Metal Skin is yet another item you can use to make yourself uber tanky so you can get up close to them.

If Unstoppable isn’t enough to stop enemies from stopping your engages, Metal Skin is yet another item you can use to make yourself uber tanky so you can get up close to them. Debuff Remover: Once again, if you’re diving and finding yourself getting all kinds of CC tossed at you before you can get anything off, Debuff Remover will greatly help.

Once again, if you’re diving and finding yourself getting all kinds of CC tossed at you before you can get anything off, Debuff Remover will greatly help. Improved Bullet Armor: Since Mo and Krill can be quite the bullet sponge, if you find yourself taking too much weapon damage building this could be a lifesaver.

Since Mo and Krill can be quite the bullet sponge, if you find yourself taking too much weapon damage building this could be a lifesaver. Improved Spirit Armor: If you’re up against other close combat heroes with heavy Spirit damage, ala a fed Pocket, getting this could be very useful to give yourself a bit more tankiness.

If you’re up against other close combat heroes with heavy Spirit damage, ala a fed Pocket, getting this could be very useful to give yourself a bit more tankiness. Return Fire: A useful item either in clearing out camps or even poking opponents, if you find yourself against an annoying Vindicta you may want to get this.

A useful item either in clearing out camps or even poking opponents, if you find yourself against an annoying Vindicta you may want to get this. Healbane: Definitely more of a high-risk high-reward item, it effectively heals you every time you kill an enemy hero with it, which can be useful if you are targeting other enemy roamers.

Definitely more of a high-risk high-reward item, it effectively heals you every time you kill an enemy hero with it, which can be useful if you are targeting other enemy roamers. Reactive Barrier: If you find yourself getting CC’d when engaging in the mid-game too much, Reactive Barrier is a great purchase.

If you find yourself getting CC’d when engaging in the mid-game too much, Reactive Barrier is a great purchase. Cold Front: If enemies are escaping you too easily, you can force them to fight you up close with Cold Front.

If enemies are escaping you too easily, you can force them to fight you up close with Cold Front. Slowing Hex: This is yet another useful item to get if enemies are too slick, forcing them to fight you in close combat, although this one won’t deal damage, unlike Cold Front.

This is yet another useful item to get if enemies are too slick, forcing them to fight you in close combat, although this one won’t deal damage, unlike Cold Front. Withering Whip: Useful during the laning phase, if you find yourself losing the lane it’s best to build this so you can get an advantage

Useful during the laning phase, if you find yourself losing the lane it’s best to build this so you can get an advantage Knockdown: Since your goal is to get close to your enemies, using Knockdown right before pouncing on them is great if you find your opponent is always able to anticipate your attacks.

Since your goal is to get close to your enemies, using Knockdown right before pouncing on them is great if you find your opponent is always able to anticipate your attacks. Curse: Curse will give you a leg up when diving into enemies who heavily countering you, be it a Viscous ready to jump away or a Pocket ready to start melting you down.

So that is everything you need to know about Mo and Krill to start playing the duo in Deadlock! If you want to see how they stack up against the roster, you can check out our tier list here.