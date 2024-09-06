Deadlock is making pro players and content creators abandon their games

Deadlock is already making pro players and content creators abandon their games despite still being in closed early access.

Now that Deadlock is finally out in the open, it has gained a lot of hype and a large player count on the back of it. Yet it’s reached such milestones without even having a traditional marketing campaign. Beyond the most barebones Steam page, Valve still hasn’t really pushed it in any way.

As players with access check out the game, it’s unsurprising that many will find themselves hooked to it or – for some that are truly dedicated – abandoning their games to go grind Valve’s hero shooter MOBA.

Article continues after ad

A day after Deadlock was acknowledged by Valve, streamer AverageJonas was one of the first big names to announce a full switch from Valorant, citing being burnt out from the tac FPS and quitting the game on the whole.

Article continues after ad

In the weeks following, various other pro players and content creators have found themselves pivoting to Deadlock too.

Noko, an Apex Legends content creator announced that he was quitting the battle royale for Deadlock, planning on creating various types of videos on the game moving forward.

Article continues after ad

Vegas, a PUBG pro player, announced his retirement from the game to make a move over to Deadlock, revealing that he had already been heavily grinding the game before Valve officially acknowledged it.

“To be clear I am retiring from PUBG and will be pursuing a career in Deadlock,” he said. “Not many know but pre-NDA lifts I put all my effort into this game for months, including countless hours of feedback and 1,000 hours of gameplay.”

Article continues after ad

Hardecki, a pro-Apex Legends player who was playing under Aurora, also announced his retirement, much to the support of many compatriots in the scene.

“You may have noticed long ago that I don’t play Apex and I haven’t officially announced my departure from Apex. This is the announcement, thank you to all those who have been with me along the way,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Valve It looks like Deadlock is slowly luring over professional players from a wide range of games.

This isn’t the first time a game has attracted many pros and creators from their respective titles, as Valorant back in 2020 caused a stir in its beta as many notable names switched to it, and it seems Deadlock is now doing the same.